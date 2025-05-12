Coco Gauff drops amusing reaction after being spotted making a TikTok about her stylish Italian Open outfit

Coco Gauff reacted to being spotted on the Italian Open premises while making a TikTok video to celebrate her recent New Balance x Miu Miu collaboration. The American has been using the social media networking app over the last few years and regularly offers eclectic content for her fans.

Gauff has backed up her Madrid Open runner-up finish with her run in Rome thus far, reaching the fourth round of the 1000-level event in scintillating fashion. While the fourth seed had to overcome a set deficit in her second-round match against Canadian teen prodigy Victoria Mboko, she enjoyed smooth sailing in her next outing against 32nd-seeded Magda Linette to book her place in the second week at Foro Italico.

The 21-year-old has also been flourishing off the court, unveiling her Miu Miu x New Balance Coco CG2 shoes last week ahead of her Italian Open campaign. To celebrate the collaboration, she made a TikTok video last week. A Polish tabloid soon got wind of the World No. 4's shenanigans and clicked a photo of her hilariously making the TikTok and posted it on Instagram stories.

Coco Gauff came across the story later on Sunday and reposted it on her own Instagram stories with a funny caption.

"Spotted in my natural habitat," Coco Gauff wrote on her Instagram stories on Sunday.

Images via Coco Gauff's Instagram and TikTok

Gauff admittedly loves making content on TikTok, so much that she was seemingly shaken by its temporary ban in the USA in January this year.

"I don't know, it's really sad," Coco Gauff told the media at Australian Open 2025 on TikTok's ban. "I've been on the app since it was called Musical.ly. So, yeah, I love TikTok. I don't know, it's like an escape. So, I guess it'll force me to read books more, and yeah, be more a productive human probably."

The ban has since been upheld by the US Supreme Court, bringing great joy to the 2023 US Open champion.

"Tik tok is back😭 never being dramatic again hahaha," she wrote on X after TikTok's US ban was reversed.

Coco Gauff says she wanted 'classic + Gen Z' vibes in her New Balance x Miu Miu apparel

Following her third-round victory at the Italian Open, Coco Gauff spoke to Tennis Channel about how much input she gave in her New Balance x Miu Miu shoes collaboration. With vintage-looking gold and beige colorways, the 21-year-old disclosed that she wanted to pull off the "Gen Z twist".

"I had different options for me to choose from, and I wanted to go for the more classic [one]. Just because when I think of Miu Miu, I think of the classicness of it but also, like, a little bit of Gen Z twist and things like that," Coco Gauff said on the Tennis Channel. "That's what I wanted to go for, super grateful to wear this collection and, yeah! Everybody can buy it in September, so... But I'm right now enjoying the exclusivity of it before people start wearing it."

Gauff will next face a resurgent Emma Raducanu for a place in the quarterfinals of the 1000-level event in Rome. The American leads the Brit 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour, having won their lone encounter at the 2023 Australian Open in straight sets.

