Coco Gauff engages in playful banter with father Corey over TIME magazine's cover feature

Coco Gauff recently engaged in playful banter with her father Corey as the latter celebrated his daughter's TIME magazine's cover feature.

Gauff recently concluded her Stuttgart campaign where she was seeded third. The American received a bye into the second round where she defeated compatriot Sachia Vickery in three sets, before facing a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(6) exit against eventual runner-up Marta Kostyuk.

Coco Gauff, previously featured in Vogue, recently graced the cover of the May 2024 issue of TIME magazine. This recent feature comes on the heels of her being named one of 2024’s "Women of the Year" by TIME in February along with 11 other accomplished women.

The Instagram post featuring Gauff’s TIME magazine cover was shared by her father Corey on Wednesday, April 24.

"None needed when power and beauty collide," Corey wrote on Instagram.

Coco shared her reaction to her father's caption with a lighthearted comment:

"lol no caption."

Coco Gauff on Instagram

The TIME magazine feature delved into Gauff’s transition into adulthood and her approach to playing tennis for herself, rather than living up to others’ expectations.

"At first I was scared to grow up. But now I’m embracing adulthood and womanhood," Gauff told TIME.

Gauff also shared her experience dealing with a racist incident at a junior tournament, and how she handled and got over it.

" I just kind of got over it the next day, I just felt like that’s just something that people experience, which is not a great thing. They just probably didn’t grow up around other people that looked different. I don’t have any anger towards it. It was not an experience that defined me," Gauff said.

Coco Gauff opens up to mother Candi about the "addictive" thrill of winning the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff recently reminisced about a conversation she had with her mother Candi following her first Grand Slam victory at the 2023 US Open.

Speaking with Vogue, Gauff shared that she had conveyed to her mother that the experience of achieving victory at such an esteemed event evoked an "addictive feeling" within her.

"I told my mom, I literally said, ‘It was an addictive feeling.’ As soon as I felt that, I wanted to refeel it again," Coco Gauff told Vogue. "I said, ‘Now I see how people get addicted to drugs.' That feeling was a drug. For the rest of my life, the rest of my career, I’m going to be chasing that high."

"That was a feeling I’ll never be able to replicate no matter how many more matches I win. I want to win more so I can get as close to the feeling," she added.

Gauff will now participate in the Madrid Open as the third seed. The 20-year-old received a bye into the second round where she will face World No. 47 Arantxa Rus.

In doubles, Gauff partnered with compatriot Taylor Townsend as her long-time partner Jessica Pegula withdrew due to an injury. The fourth-seeded pair will take on Anna Bondar and Tereza Mihalikova in the opening round.