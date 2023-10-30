Coco Gauff recently showcased yet another spooky Halloween look, following her eerie transformation into Freddy Krueger from the 'A Night On Elm Street' movie franchise.

Gauff is currently in Cancun, Mexico for the 2023 WTA Finals. The American's doubles campaign, alongside Jessica Pegula, got off to a less-than-ideal start as the top seeds suffered a straight-sets defeat to Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe in their tournament opener.

The 19-year-old will aim for a better start to her singles campaign as she squares off against Ons Jabeur in her first group stage match. The American leads 3-2 in her head-to-head against Jabeur.

Coco Gauff, known for her annual elaborate Halloween costumes, recently shared a glimpse of her Freddy Krueger costume on social media. The American sported a green and red horizontal striped dress, mirroring the character's iconic sweater, and completed her look with a brown fedora and the famous metal-clawed gloves.

The World No. 3 posed alongside her family as well, who were also dressed as well-known fictional serial killers.

"Your worst nightmare," she captioned her Instagram post.

Gauff continued to embrace the Halloween spirit by sharing another eerie look, this time transforming herself into a scary clown with face paint.

"Boo," she captioned her Instagram post.

The World No. 3 divulged that the clown-inspired look was the result of her boredom and the general spookiness associated with the month of October.

"When you're bored and it's October," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Coco Gauff: "I've always been passionate about Halloween since I was a kid"

Coco Gauff

It is not surprising to witness Coco Gauff embracing the Halloween spirit as she recently expressed her fondness for the holiday during a press conference at the 2023 WTA Finals.

"I've always been passionate about Halloween since I was a kid. I always loved to dress up. I would do it, like, year-round. I've always talked about wanting to go to Cosplay, the conventions and all of that," she said.

The American shared that her all-time favorite costume was when she donned a "Scooby-Doo" themed ensemble alongside her family.

"My favorite Halloween costume I've done as a family was a Scooby-Doo one a couple of years ago. I thought that was pretty cool," she added.

Gauff also divulged that her brother's desire to dress up as "Chucky" sparked her idea for a Freddy Krueger outfit and led her to suggest a group theme of fictional serial killers for the entire family.

"For me, I did like the moon -- I don't know. I think I did Thor a while ago, and Raven last year was really cool. Then Freddy Krueger was obviously last minute. My brother wanted to be Chucky for Halloween. I said, We should all be fictional serial killers, and that's what we did," Coco Gauff said.