Coco Gauff gets hooked on Justin Bieber's new album 'Swag' as American relaxes after heartbreaking Wimbledon exit

Coco Gauff has updated that she has been hooked to Justin Bieber's new album, Swag, as she enjoys time off tennis amid Wimbledon. The reigning French Open champion faced a shocking opening-round loss to Dayana Yastremska in straight sets in the third Grand Slam outing of 2025.

Ad

Coco Gauff was a heavy favorite after her clay court victory, but she had back-to-back first-round losses at the Berlin Open and Wimbledon. Despite the heartbreak, Gauff has been gearing up for the final Grand Slam, the US Open, slated to kick off in August 2025.

Amid training, the 21-year-old has been listening to the iconic Justin Bieber's latest album, Swag. She shared screenshots on her Instagram stories, and she remained hooked to the playlist, especially Yukon.

Ad

Trending

"Wow," she reacted.

Gauff listening to Justin Bieber; Instagram - @cocogauff

Coco Gauff once had a fan moment when she spotted Bieber and his wife Hailey at the spectators' box during the 2023 US Open third round. Despite dropping the first set, she recovered and clocked the win in 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 over Elise Mertens, later revealing that she couldn't have lost in front of the pop icon.

Ad

“I definitely saw who was there. I thought, ‘I cannot lose in front of Justin Bieber.’ I didn’t lose a game after I saw that.”

The American No. 2 then took a trip down memory lane, recollecting the songs she used to listen to.

“I was definitely star-struck with Justin. ‘Never Say Never’ was … one of my favorite songs when I was a kid. Then ‘Baby, Oh, Baby.’ I could go through all his songs. Then Hailey, too, coming. I guess it was a little date night for them, which was really cool.” (CNN)

Ad

Coco Gauff went on to win the US Open title that year, becoming the first American teenager to win it since Serena Williams in 1999.

Coco Gauff made her feelings known after heartbreaking exit from Wimbledon 1R

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Gauff wasn't able to claim her third Grand Slam title at Wimbledon and was left devastated as she admitted to struggling to accept her early loss. She also shared that the glory of Roland Garros couldn't compensate for the grass-court major defeat.

Ad

"I’m trying to be positive. After the match I definitely was struggling in the locker room. I don’t like losing. I know my team is gonna tell me 'you did well at Roland Garros. Don’t be so upset.' But I don’t really like losing."

The 21-year-old added:

"I feel a bit disappointed with how I showed up today. I could’ve been a bit better in those tough tiebreaker moments. Especially after Roland Garros where I feel like I learned a lot in those tiebreakers. So yeah. Obviously I’m not gonna dwell on this too long, because I wanna do well at US Open."

Gauff made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the youngest athlete flag-bearer for the US in the closing ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More