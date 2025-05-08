Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek make plans to witness 'historic' event while in Rome for Italian Open

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek are planning to witness a historic event unfold while they are both in Rome for the 2025 Italian Open. Swiatek is the defending champion at the WTA 1000 event, while Gauff is aiming to win her first title at the claycourt tournament.

Following the death of Pope Francis, 133 Catholic cardinals have been sequestered in the Sistine Chapel to elect his successor. After a two-thirds majority is reached, white smoke will be released from the chapel's chimney to signal that a new leader of the Catholic Church has been selected. In anticipation of the announcement, thousands have gathered at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City to await the smoke, with Gauff and Swiatek looking to join them.

In her pre-tournament press conference, Iga Swiatek said that she would love to visit St. Peter's Square just to experience the momentous occasion. However, the Pole acknowledged the logistical challenges of making the trip, since the election process can even take months.

"I would love to do that. I think it's going to be super crowded. I think the whole Rome is going to be following. Yeah, I would love to, like, do it just to have the experience. But I'll see logistically how it's going to look like. Also we don't know when it's going to happen, right? Might be couple months. So we'll see," Swiatek said.

Coco Gauff also expressed her desire to witness the "historic" event despite not being Catholic. The World No. 3 revealed that she had learned a bit about the religion and found the tradition of the white smoke to be very interesting.

"Yeah, I'm not Catholic. I would go because I feel like it's an historic thing. We talked about it. I learned a lot 'cause I don't know anything about the Catholic religion. With the whole smoke thing, I thought that was cool. I would like to go and see it and be around it since we're here," Coco Gauff said.

At her press conference, Gauff also defended herself against criticism for thanking Jesus Christ in her runner-up speech at the Madrid Open. The American made it clear that she didn't want to force her religious beliefs on others, but didn't think she should be stopped from displaying her faith.

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek reveal how they feel ahead of their Italian Open campaigns

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Having reached the final of the Madrid Open, Coco Gauff expressed her excitement to continue her strong run of form at the WTA 1000 event in Rome. The American also shared her determination to triumph at the Italian Open after falling short against Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid.

"Super happy to be back in Rome. Excited to hopefully capitalize and do one better than I did in Madrid," Coco Gauff said in her press conference.

Iga Swiatek, who is aiming to defend her title in Rome after losing to Gauff in the semifinals of the Madrid Open, said that she felt upbeat heading into her campaign after using her short break to train and prepare.

"Good. I had couple of days off, so I practiced. So I feel good," Swiatek said.

After receiving byes in the first round, Iga Swiatek is set to kick off her title defense against Elisabetta Cocciaretto, while Coco Gauff will lock horns with Victoria Mboko. Since they are in opposite halves of the draw, Swiatek and Gauff can only meet in the final of the WTA 1000 event.

