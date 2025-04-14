Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend have shown their support for their compatriots after Team USA clinched a spot in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The American WTA stars praised Hailey Baptiste, Bernarda Pera and the other members of the team for achieving the feat in their absence.

Pegula and Danielle Collins were supposed to lead Team USA in the qualifiers of the Billie Jean King Cup, but they pulled out of the event following their Charleston Open campaigns. However, Hailey Baptiste and Bernarda Pera proved to be excellent replacements, as they secured crucial singles victories to lead the team to a 3-0 sweep against Denmark.

Baptiste and Pera also triumphed in their singles fixtures against Slovakia, which allowed Team USA to claim a 2-1 victory and claim a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, set to be held in Shenzhen, China from September 16-21.

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys showed their appreciation for Hailey Baptiste, Bernarda Pera and Team USA's heroics on Instagram. Meanwhile, Taylor Townsend took satisfaction in the team avenging their loss to Slovakia from last year's edition of the event.

"💪🏽 🇺🇸," Keys posted.

"Sweet revenge 💪🏽👑," Townsend posted.

Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend's Instagram stories

Jessica Pegula also celebrated Team USA's victory, while giving a special shoutout to Pera for her stellar performance.

"Let's gooo 🇺🇸," Pegula posted.

"@bernardapera let's goo!!!" she wrote further.

Jessica Pegula's Instagram stories

Pegula has already made a strong start to her clay season, having triumphed at the Charleston Open. The World No. 3 will look to extend her stellar run of form to the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where she will be joined by Gauff.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula set to compete at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Third seed Jessica Pegula and fourth seed Coco Gauff are set to commence their campaigns at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, which is underway in Stuttgart. The duo will battle it out against the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Emma Navarro at the WTA 500 event.

Fresh off her triumph at the Charleston Open, Pegula will square off against Magdalena Frech or Rebecca Sramkova in her opening match. Subsequently, the World No. 3 could meet Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals, followed by a potential semifinal encounter with Iga Swiatek.

Meanwhile, Gauff is set to face the winner between Tatjana Maria and Ella Seidel in the second round in Stuttgart. The 20-year-old will likely lock horns with Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals, with Aryna Sabalenka looming as her possible semifinal opponent.

