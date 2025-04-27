Coco Gauff makes her feelings known on Belinda Bencic ahead of 'interesting' Madrid Open showdown

Coco Gauff has shared her thoughts on facing Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of the 2025 Madrid Open. The American will be determined to emerge victorious as she aims to reach the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event in the Spanish capital for the first time in her career.

After beating Dayana Yastremska in her opening match, Gauff took on Ann Li in the third round of the Madrid Open. The World No. 4 delivered a strong performance to claim a 6-2, 6-3 victory and set up a blockbuster meeting with Bencic. The Swiss defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2) to book her place in the fourth round.

In an appearance on the Tennis Channel after her win, Coco Gauff looked ahead to locking horns with Belinda Bencic in a rematch of their recent Indian Wells Open clash. The 21-year-old candidly shed light on her strategy to combat Bencic's aggressive style of play.

"We had a tough match at Indian Wells and she plays some good tennis and overall just being ready for her. She is a solid baseliner, I'm being ready for her to be aggressive and play some balls. But I think also just playing my game and trying to play with height, play with some heaviness and being physical," Gauff said.

During her post-match press conference, Gauff also suggested that her conditions at the Madrid Open were more favorable to her game but admitted that the Swiss was a formidable opponent regardless.

"It will be an interesting one. I know she hits a little bit more flatter and I hit heavier, so I would like to think it favors me more. But, obviously, she beat me last time in Indian Wells [in March] and she’s always a tough opponent," she said.

Although Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic's head-to-head record is level at 2-2, the Swiss secured a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory in their latest encounter at this year's Indian Wells Open. However, their Madrid Open clash marks their first meeting on clay.

"A solid performance" - Coco Gauff on her Madrid Open 3R win

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

During the same press conference, Coco Gauff took satisfaction in her clinical performance against an error-prone Ann Li, having wrapped up her victory in just 66 minutes.

"Overall, a solid performance. I was just trying to stay steady. She was throwing in some errors today. I felt like I didn’t have to do too much, except push her to play more defense," Gauff said.

The World No. 4 will look to produce a similar display against Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event. If she wins, Gauff will likely square off against Mirra Andreeva in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash.

Coco Gauff could then meet defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka looming as her potential opponent in the final.

