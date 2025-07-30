Coco Gauff makes honest admission about 'burning the tape' of her fighting for her life in Canadian Open 2R vs Danielle Collins

World No. 2, Coco Gauff, has clinched a victory against Danielle Collins in the second round of the 2025 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, i.e., the Canadian Open. Gauff further shared a light-hearted admission regarding the hard-fought match, highlighting her struggle.

The Atlanta, Georgia, native commenced her season impressively by clinching the 2025 United Cup, an ATP and WTA-backed International outdoor mixed-gender team tournament. She later won the French Open after defeating the current World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka and faced defeat in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Her win against Collins was her first since Roland-Garros, with the final scoreline being 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(2).

Gauff made 23 double faults and 74 unforced errors against the former top-10 player. However, the winner of 10 career singles titles was able to steer the game her way and eventually win. Through WTA's official Instagram post, Gauff shared her thoughts in response to a tennis enthusiast who mentioned the nerve-wracking match. The fan said,

"Love it! But please burn the tape!"

To which the winner of nine doubles titles replied,

"@elsrich real😭😂"

Screenshot of WTA's Instagram post featuring Coco Gauff's comments | Source: IG/wta

In her third round at the 2025 Canadian Open, the American will face another former top-10 player, Veronika Kudermetova, who has won two WTA singles titles and seven doubles titles.

Coco Gauff reflects on her reset period after Wimbledon and her appreciation for the Canadian Open tournament

Coco Gauff at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 3—Source: Getty

During her press conference on July 28, Coco Gauff reflected on the short gap after Wimbledon and returning to the hard-court tournament at the 2025 Canadian Open.

"It was nice to actually have some time in between, that's why I didn't play DC, because I wanted to just have a real training block, which I hadn't had in a while, just because of how our schedule is. And being back in Montreal is great, and it's definitely refreshing," she shared. (0:50 onwards)

She continued,

"I like that they change it every other year, just because it feels different each time and but yeah, I'm happy to be back here. I like this tournament a lot and you know, I would love to do great here one of these years."

In the past, Coco Gauff has been endorsed by Barilla and is currently sponsored by New Balance and Miu Miu, an Italian women's fashion brand.

