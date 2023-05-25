Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe recently met each other at Court Simonne Matthieu ahead of the 2023 French Open.

Gauff and Tiafoe recently competed at the 2023 Italian Open. Unfortunately, they were eliminated in the early stages of the competition.

Gauff's journey in the Italian Open was shortlived as she lost in the second round to Marie Bouzkova. Despite winning the first set, Gauff was unable to maintain her momentum and was ultimately defeated by Bouzkova 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. This loss resulted in the 19-year-old dropping out of the top 5 world rankings.

Meanwhile, Tiafoe managed to make it to the third round in Rome. However, he lost to Lorenzo Musetti, in a gruelling three-set match 7-5, 4-6, 3-6 to bow out of the competition.

On Wednesday, May 24, the official Roland Garros page shared a montage of Frances Tiafoe practicing on the clay courts and meeting with Coco Gauff.

Tiafoe shared the same clip on his Instagram, which was then reshared by Gauff on her own account. In her post, Gauff expressed her deep admiration for the 25-year-old Tiafoe, stating that it was an honor to meet him.

"Honored to have a small role in @bigfoe1998 highlight reel 🙏🏾 ," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Coco Gauff unveils the Coco CG1 "Twisted Net" New Balance sneakers ahead of French Open 2023

Coco Gauff at the 2022 French Open

Coco Gauff recently unveiled the Coco CG1 "Twisted Net" New Balance sneakers just before the commencement of the 2023 French Open

Gauff has been an ambassador of New Balance since she was 14. In 2022, she further extended her partnership with the brand and launched her first signature tennis shoes, the Coco CG 1 "Fuzzy Ace".

The Coco CG 1 "Twisted Net" draws inspiration from the traditional tennis net but with a modern, artistic twist. New Balance seamlessly incorporated elements of cyberspace into the design, resulting in a unique and eye-catching colorway.

The sneakers boast flashes of blue and green, evocative of the chic French fashion scene. The mid-top height and retro aesthetic add to their allure, while the incorporation of a carbon fiber plate ensures both style and durability.

Gauff took to social media to share a photo of her brand-new sneakers, which she will don at the 2023 French Open.

Gauff's Instagram story

The official New Balance Tennis page also shared a picture of the sneakers on various social media platforms. The shoes will be available worldwide from Friday, May 26.

