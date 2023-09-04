Coco Gauff has divulged that her father Corey Gauff was absent from her box during her match due to his overwhelming nervousness while watching her play. She further disclosed that he instead occupied himself by taking laps around the stadium while she competed.

Gauff defeated Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in two hours on the Arthur Ashe Stadium to become the first American teenager since Serena Williams to reach consecutive quarterfinals at the US Open. During the match, Gauff delivered an impressive total of 33 winners and overcame 44 to secure a well-deserved victory.

During the post-match on-court interview, Coco Gauff disclosed that her father Corey Gauff was not present in her box due to his nervousness while watching her play. She further revealed that she had been informed that he was taking laps around the stadium to alleviate his anxiety.

The 19-year-old tennis star also expressed that despite not being able to physically see her father, she still felt his positive energy during the match.

"The one thing that’s different is my dad isn’t in the box anymore ‘cause he gets too nervous. So he’s somewhere in one of the suites and he’s been apparently doing laps around the stadium I heard during the matches. So I don’t know if he can hear me right now but you know I felt his energy, his good energy even though I can’t really see him," Coco Gauff said.

Coco Gauff also had nothing but praise for her opponent, Caroline Wozniacki. She revealed that the Dane has served as her source of inspiration while growing up. The World No. 6 further expressed that she honored competing against Wozniacki.

"Caroline, I mean she's back and it’s like she’s never left. The level that she’s played today is really amazing and she’s been an inspiration for me growing up,"Coco Gauff said.

"I don’t know it’s a little bit weird ‘cause I grew up watching Caroline and I remember watching her win the Australian Open and when everybody you know was saying all sorts of things about her. So to be out here on the court with her today was an honour," she added.

“I say many times to Coco Gauff, 'You are too nice’; she is unbelievable, Coco is 12 points from 10” - Coach Pere Riba

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff's amiable nature has earned her high praise from her coach Pere Riba, who has occasionally found it necessary to remind her 19-year old that she is "too nice."

Riba and Gauff began their partnership earlier this year, and they have already clinched two titles. Their first title win was at the WTA 500 Citi Open, the biggest title of the American's career until then. Shortly after, Gauff secured her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Cincinnati Open, further establishing herself as a prominent figure in American tennis.

During a recent interview with Tennis.com, Pere Riba expressed nothing but admiration for Coco Gauff. He emphasized that she is not only an exceptional player but also an extraordinary individual off the court.

Riba also highlighted the World No. 6's exceptional treatment of people around her, including her fans, during post-match or practice encounters. He expressed astonishment at her incredible demeanor and admitted that she has surpassed all his expectations.

“Now I understand why the people love Coco Gauff. It's not only because she's an amazing player. She's also an amazing, amazing person. I didn't know she was like that. I was expecting less," Riba said.

“When you know more of her, you can see that is how she is—the education, the manners, how she treats the people, the way that she finishes the practice, stays outdoor for the fans. She is taking care of the things. I say many times to her, ‘Coco, you are too nice.’ She is unbelievable. Coco is 12 points from 10,” he added.