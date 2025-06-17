Coco Gauff reacts to Ben Shelton achieving major milestone by breaking into top 10 of ATP rankings

Coco Gauff recently reacted after Ben Shelton achieved a major career milestone by entering the top-10 of the ATP rankings on Monday, June 16, 2025. Shelton made his top-10 debut after rising from No. 12.

Shelton secured the feat (No. 10 in the rankings) after his semifinal finish at the 2025 BOSS Open in Stuttgart. In the process, he became the fourth American left-handed tennis player to be ranked in the top-10. Shelton also became the seventh man born in the 2000s and the fourth man born in 2002 or later to achieve this breakthrough.

The American tennis player joined his fellow teammates Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, who are currently sitting at No. 4 and No. 8 in the rankings, respectively. This is the first time an American trio has entered the top 10 rankings since April 2006 when the field featured Andre Agassi (No. 10), James Blake (No. 7), and Andy Roddick (No. 4).

After the rankings were announced, Shelton's fellow teammate and the 2025 French Open Women Singles winner Gauff expressed her admiration. The ATP Tour announced Shelton's notable moment, writing:

"Milestone unlocked 🔓 Welcome to the Top 10."

To which, Gauff reacted with a series of fire emojis.

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section. (via Instagram@atptour)

Coco Gauff opens up on how therapy helped her to win the 2025 French Open

Coco Gauff at the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Coco Gauff recently opened up about how therapy helped her to navigate challenging moments at the 2025 French Open. In an interview with NBC News, Gauff shared how therapy helped to redirect her negative thoughts into positive self-talk.

"I would get a lot of self-doubt, negative thoughts and, at first I would just try to not think it. And then actually, you know, I go to therapy and my therapist is like instead of, you know, not trying to avoid those thoughts, redirect them into a more positive direction," Gauff said.

"So instead of being like, “Oh, what if I lose? And what if it feels like when I lose?” think about, “Oh, what if I win?” or “I will win and I can do this.” So I just try to redirect those thoughts into a positive direction instead of trying to completely ignore them," she added. (1:19 onwards)

Coco Gauff earned her first French Open title and her second Grand Slam by defeating Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4.

