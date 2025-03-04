Coco Gauff reacts to Emma Navarro winning biggest title of career at Merida Open

Coco Gauff recently cheered her compatriot Emma Navarro on after the latter clinched the biggest title of her career at the 2025 Merida Open. This was Navarro's second career title win and she clinched it in some style by scoring a double bagel against her opponent.

Navarro entered the WTA 500 event as the top seed, meaning that she received a bye into the second round. She kicked off her campaign with a routine 6-1, 6-2 win against Petra Martic following which she took out the defending champion Zeynep Sonmez 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, the American defeated Elina Avanesyan 6-3, 6-3 to set up a final against Colombia's Emiliana Arango.

Though many expected a thrilling finale clash between the two rising stars, Navarro completely decimated Arango, scoring a shocking 6-0, 6-0 win in just 55 minutes for the biggest title of her career. Her first title came at the WTA 250 Hobart International last year.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate her win, posting pictures in which she could be seen posing with the trophy in her hands. She captioned her post:

"first 500 title"

Coco Gauff reacted to her friend's post with three fire emojis, expressing her delight at the big achievement in Navarro's young tennis career.

"🔥🔥🔥."

via Emma Navarro's INSTAGRAM.

Navarro also shared an adorable victory dance with her father Ben during the trophy presentation ceremony.

However, both Gauff and Navarro will now shift their focus to the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells, the first stop of the Sunshine Double, where they will have huge expectations piled on them, being two of the leading women of American tennis.

Coco Gauff, Emma Navarro, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys will compete at Indian Wells next

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, and Emma Navarro, all in the top 10 of the WTA rankings, have received a bye into the second round of the 2025 Indian Wells tournament.

Interestingly, third-seed Gauff, 10th-seed Navarro, and fifth-seed Keys are all in the top half of the draw. While Gauff will face either Emma Raducanu or Moyuka Uchijima, Navarro will face Sorana Cirstea or a qualifier. Keys, meanwhile, awaits the winner of Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and Anastasia Potapova. Pegula, who is in the bottom half of the draw will face either Peyton Stearns or Magda Linnette.

Coco Gauff has already kicked off her preparation for Indian Wells and is looking to clinch her first WTA 1000 title of the year.

