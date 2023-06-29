Coco Gauff recently shared a hilarious video from her match against Jodie Burrage in the Round of 16 at the 2023 Rothesay International in Eastbourne.

Gauff came into the match after a convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory over fellow American Bernarda Pera in the opening round.

She was leading 5-1 in her match against British lucky loser Burrage and was ready to serve for the first set. The 19-year-old misjudged her ball toss and bounced it with the racquet toward herself before getting ready to serve again.

However, before the teen could do so, there were loud cries from a seagull flying overhead that sounded like a laugh.

Gauff took to Instagram to share the video, capturing the funny moment, and wrote:

"Not the bird making fun of my missed toss sound up. Couldn't help but laugh with it. There's no Eastbourne without seagulls," she wrote.

Screengrab from Coco Gauff's Instagram post

Both the spectators and Gauff broke into laughter at the seagull's timing. The commentator also saw the fun side and could be heard saying, "Sounds like the seagull has found something very funny indeed."

After the brief comic relief, the World No. 7 brought her focus back into the game and closed the match 6-1, 6-1 in her favor. She will next clash with Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Coco Gauff to square off against Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of Rothesay International 2023

Coco Gauff at the 2023 Rothesay International

Coco Gauff will square off against compatriot and doubles partner Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Rothesay International on Thursday, June 29.

The American teen has had a great start to the ongoing tournament and has not dropped a set in her first two matches. In a post-match press conference after her Round-of-16 victory, the fifth seed appeared confident of her performance.

"Happy with how I played," Gauff said. "It was a fairly straightforward match. Looking forward to taking this momentum into the rest of the week."

Third seed Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, had a tougher battle against Colombian qualifier Camila Osorio. Pegula won the first set, but her opponent fought back and took the second set. The World No. 4 had to dig deep in the deciding set to eventually come out on top, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Gauff and Pegula have previously met once on the court, at the 2022 Dubai International, with Pegula winning and leading 1-0 head-to-head.

