Zendaya’s futuristic look at the premiere of Dune 2 in London has caught the eye of Coco Gauff.

Zendaya is gearing up for the release of her Sci-Fi adventure film 'Dune: Part Two'. Alongside the Hollywood icon, the movie, set to hit theaters on March 15, also features a star cast of Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh.

On Thursday, February 15, the 'Dune: Part Two' cast assembled for the movie’s premiere at Leicester Square in London. Zendaya, who portrays Chani in the Denis Villeneuve-directed movie, turned heads on the red carpet in an archival Mugler couture robot suit, which was first seen on the runway at the Paris Fashion Week in 1995. The 27-year-old paired the bold look with metallic pumps and a stunning Bulgari necklace.

Coco Gauff, who has often shown her admiration for the actress, was taken by her grand entrance at the premiere.

"Sickening," the top American tennis player wrote on her Instagram story, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

Coco Gauff on Instagram

Gauff previously expressed her happiness about the Hollywood star’s upcoming tennis-centric movie, 'Challengers', as well. The romantic sports comedy-drama, which stars Zendaya as Tashi, a tennis player turned coach, is slated for theatrical release on April 26, 2024.

Zendaya celebrated Coco Gauff's US Open 2023 triumph by gifting her a giant bouquet of flowers

Coco Gauff pictured with her 2023 US Open trophy

Zendaya, herself, has proved to be an ardent admirer of Coco Gauff. The actress, who has often been spotted attending tennis matches at the US Open, enthusiastically followed Gauff’s historic journey to the 2023 title.

Following her triumph in New York, the 'Euphoria' star acknowledged Gauff's rise on social media. The 19-year-old also later revealed that Zendaya also sent a massive bouquet of flowers to her house, honoring her maiden Grand Slam win.

"I didn’t really do anything that cool after winning the US Open, to be honest. But the messages you get from celebrities are crazy. The coolest thing that happened to me was Zendaya sent me flowers to my house," she said during a conversation on the Tennis Channel.

"It was like a huge bouquet of flowers. My brother & I struggled to lift it up on the table. I think it weighed at least 50 pounds. It was so heavy. I think that was the coolest thing," Gauff added.

Gauff is currently gearing up for her second WTA 1000 event of the season — the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships [February 18-24], where she will be defending her semifinal run from last year.

The American started her 2024 campaign with a title victory at the ASB Classic. She has racked up 10 match wins and two losses so far this season. The World No. 3’s latest loss came at the ongoing WTA 1000 in Doha where she bowed out in the second round following a defeat to Katerina Siniakova.