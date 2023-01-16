Courtesy of their first-round wins at the 2023 Australian Open, Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu set up a mouthwatering second-round clash that is eagerly awaited by many. Ahead of the match-up, Gauff showed nothing but respect and admiration for her fellow youngster on tour.

The American teenager revealed that she has grown to share a good rapport with Raducanu as they greet and meet each other at every tournament they are both part of. Reflecting on their shared pressure of expectations, Gauff expressed her belief that Raducanu has a bigger burden on her shoulders.

Gauff kickstarted her Australian Open campaign with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over doubles World No. 1 Katerina Siniakova. Meanwhile, Raducanu, who was playing her first match since rolling her ankle at the ASB Classic in Auckland, beat Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-2.

Speaking after her match and ahead of the battle with Raducanu on Wednesday, Gauff opened up about her camaraderie with the 20-year-old.

"Yeah, I talk to her (Emma Raducanu) pretty much at all the tournaments," Coco Gauff said in a post-match press conference. "I didn't really know her that well in juniors, but I got to talk to her more on tour now."

Shedding light on the constant pressure of expectations felt by both Raducanu and herself, Gauff opined that it impacts the Briton player a lot more. The humble 18-year-old expanded on that, saying that being an American, she has never felt like the country's biggest hope for ultimate success on the biggest stage, with the huge presence of Serena Williams.

While that is set to change with Williams' recent retirement, Gauff still feels Raducanu is under a lot more pressure given where she stands in British tennis. For the record, Raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years when she won the 2021 US Open.

"I mean, obviously she's gone through a lot of pressure, bursting onto the scene," Gauff continued. "I feel like probably more than I have experienced coming to win a slam."

"And especially I feel like being from the UK, being like the first British person to do something in a long time, probably is a lot more pressure than what I'm used to being an American. You know, Serena is retired now, but she was always the American that people looked to."

The World No. 7 reiterated that Raducanu feels much more stress in the aftermath of "bursting onto the scene," but she certainly "relates" to her colleague in that respect.

"Yeah, I can't really understand as much as I can, but I definitely can relate to bursting onto the scene and dealing with some pressure but I don't think to that level," Gauff added.

"Good matchup for both of us, I'm excited" - Coco Gauff previews her match against Emma Raducanu at Australian Open 2023

Coco Gauff in action at the 2023 Australian Open.

Coco Gauff expects to come up against an aggressive Emma Raducanu in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. Gauff highlighted that Raducanu likes to step in on the return of serve and admitted that she will have to be ready to see some return winners from the Briton player go past her on Wednesday.

However, Gauff is focused on the task at hand and aims to play well while not focusing too much on what Raducanu does. All in all, the American is excited to face Raducanu for the first time on tour.

"Yeah, I never practiced with her," Coco Gauff said. "I have obviously watched her play, especially during the US Open run, and, yeah, I mean, I think for a really aggressive player she likes to step in on the returns."

"I'm just going to have to be ready and accept some return winners that might come my way. Yeah, I think for the most part, just continuing to play my game and focus on my end of the court. I think it will be a good matchup for both of us. I'm excited," she added.

Both players experienced highly contrasting starts to their respective seasons. While Raducanu was forced to retire midway through her Round-of-16 match against Viktoria Kuzmova at the ASB Classic and left the court in tears, Coco Gauff went on to win the title there without dropping a set.

