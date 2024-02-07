Coco Gauff's collaboration with New Balance unveils new purple & blue colorway of her CG1 'Unity of Sport' sneakers; American reacts

Coco Gauff reacted to the release of a brand new colorway of Coco CG1 'Unity of Sport' - her signature shoe in collaboration with New Balance - on social media on Wednesday (February 7).

Gauff first signed with the American apparel and footwear manufacturing brand as a 14-year-old and penned an extension four years later. She is one of the most famous names on New Balance's roster and has a signature line of shoes with them.

The brand announced in July 2022 that they were releasing their first-ever signature tennis shoe - the Coco CG1 - in collaboration with Gauff, who was a rising teen sensation at the time. Since then, the shoe has come in multiple colorways, and the latest one features a predominantly white-colored base with purple and blue accents.

The lace jewel, logos, and graphics on the Coco CG1 'Unity of Sport' are inspired by Gauff, whose name is also written on the tongue of the shoe. The brand's logo, as seen in the other colorways of the CG1, is embossed on the heel and the outsole.

Gauff reacted to the release by sharing New Balance's post of the new shoe on her Instagram (IG) story and wrote:

"new colorway drop💜🤍🩵"

Coco Gauff's Instagram story.

The Coco CG1 'Unity of Sport' is available for purchase on New Balance's official website and costs $169.99. Fans will be eager to see if Gauff sports the new colorway the next time she is in action on the court.

Coco Gauff set to take part in WTA 1000 Qatar Open

Coco Gauff's next bit of on-court action is slated for the 2024 Qatar Open, which will take place from February 11 to 17 in Doha. She is set to enter as the No. 2 seed after Aryna Sabalenka's withdrawal from the event for the second year running.

This will be the American's third appearance at the Qatar Open, where she has failed to go past the quarterfinal stage. She reached the quarterfinal of both the 2022 and 2023 editions, eventually losing to Maria Sakkari and Veronika Kudermetova respectively.

The hardcourt tournament will feature some of the best players on the WTA tour, such as World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek, World No. 5 Elena Rybakina, and 2016 finalist Jelena Ostapenko.

Gauff, meanwhile, has started the 2024 season well. She won the ASB Classic in Auckland by beating Elina Svitolina in three sets in the final. That was also the only set she dropped throughout the WTA 250 event.

The 19-year-old then reached the final of the 2024 Australian Open, where she lost to an in-form Sabalenka in straight sets. The former's singles record stands at an impressive 10-1 so far this season.