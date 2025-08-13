  • home icon
  Tennis
  Coco Gauff's ex-coach asks Donald Trump why he's not considering Roger Federer for new Fed chair position in bizarre reaction

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Aug 13, 2025 18:41 GMT
Coco Gauff, Roger Federer and Donald Trump
Coco Gauff, Roger Federer and Donald Trump; All sources -- Getty

Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, expressed that 11 candidates are being considered for Fed chair, but the real 'Fed,' i.e. Roger Federer, is nowhere to be seen on the list. Gilbert previously suggested that the US President Donald Trump employ the Swiss to bring down interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

Earlier this year, when Trump proposed the idea of lowering interest rates by 2 to 2.5 percent, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, ruled out the idea due to a possible risk of inflation. As a result, Trump called Powell 'stupid' and 'a political guy who's not a smart person' and accused him of affecting the fortunes of the country.

Then, Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Gilbert, jokingly suggested that Trump employ Roger Federer, the real 'Fed,' who can help bring down the rates that Powell refused to.

"Trump says 'stupid' Powell 'probably won't cut' rates when Fed meeting ends Wednesday @CNBC very simple replace him with the real Fed ⁦@rogerfederer," he wrote on X.

As per a recent report by CNBC, 11 candidates are on the list to replace Powell when he retires in May 2026. Chief market strategist at Jefferies, David Zervos, former Fed governor and National Economic Council chair Larry Lindsey and BlackRock’s chief investment officer, Rick Rieder, were the first names to be added.

Some of the most likely candidates are former Fed governor Kevin Warsh, Fed governor Christopher Waller and National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett. But Gilbert wasn't happy and bizarrely reacted that Federer was nowhere to be seen on the list.

"Trump considering 11 candidates for Fed chair, sources say @CNBC good he sooner the better didn’t see the real Fed on list ⁦@rogerfederer," he wrote on his X.
Coco Gauff's ex-coach trained the reigning French Open champion from 2023 to 2024.

Coco Gauff's coach, Brad Gilbert, once lambasted Donald Trump for hiking tariff rates

Gilbert and Gauff at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - (Source: Getty)
A while ago, the Trump administration announced that imports from Canada and Mexico would face a 25% tariff rate, and from China, an additional 10%. The news impacted the stock market as the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 2.64% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 1.48%, and also garnered a frustrated reaction from Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert.

"The markets absolutely hate the word tariffs, such a dumb move to be doing this, it's on, it's off, now back on again."

In another X post, Gilbert reiterated his disapproval and suggested that Trump should terminate the directive with immediate effect.

"Needs to be given a timeout immediately"

Gilbert, who boasts 20 career titles, also earned a bronze at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

