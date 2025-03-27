Coco Gauff's ex-coach issues strong opinion in light of Emma Raducanu & Amanda Anisimova's Miami Open MTOs

Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert recently gave his thoughts on medical time-outs after Emma Raducanu and Amanda Anisimova's use of them during the 2025 Miami Open. Both Raducanu and Anisimova's campaign in the tournament has come to an end.

Ad

Anisimova is seeded 17th in the WTA 1000 hard court tournament and she began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She defeated Mayar Sherif 6-2, 6-2, and 11th seed Mirra Andreeva 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3 in the second and third rounds, respectively, before falling to Raducanu 1-6, 3-6 in the fourth round.

During her match against Andreeva, Amanda Anisimova had called for a timeout due to a blister on her finger which was affecting her grip on the racket. This decision in the middle of the game did not sit well with Andreeva, who even complained to the chair umpire.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Emma Raducanu kicked off her Miami Open campaign by defeating wild card Sayaka Ishii 6-2, 6-1 in the first round and then overcame eighth seed Emma Navarro 7-6(6), 2-6, 7-6(3) in the second round. The Brit then triumphed over McCartney Kessler 6-1, 3-0 retd., and Anisimova in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, to advance to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Raducanu faced fourth seed Jessica Pegula and was defeated with a score of 4-6, 7-6(3), 2-6. During the match the Brit requested a medical time-out during the second set due to unexpected physical issues.

Ad

In light of these events, Brad Gilbert took to social media to share his thoughts on players requesting medical time-outs during matches . Gilbert expressed concern that the time taken for these time-outs and subsequent evaluations by medical professionals often disrupt the momentum of the player who is winning. He noted that despite this, players have become accustomed to these tactics

"Just my 2 cents, i no umpires are in tough positions but way to often now in matches this injury TO and then ridiculous evaluations time go on far to long, the player that is winning gets penalized, unfortunately all players are used to this now," Gilbert posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before competing at the 2025 Miami Open, both Emma Raducanu and Amanda Anisimova participated in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Anisimova was defeated by Belinda Bencic in the second round, while Raducanu suffered a first-round loss to Moyuka Uchijima.

Where will Emma Raducanu and Amanda Anisimova compete next?

Emma Raducanu (L) and Amanda Anisimova (R) [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following the conclusion of their campaigns at the 2025 Miami Open, Emma Raducanu and Amanda Anisimova are preparing for their upcoming tournaments. Raducanu will be representing Great Britain at the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup qualifier, while Anisimova will be competing at the 2025 Charleston Open.

Ad

The Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers are scheduled to take place from April 10 to April 13, 2025. Emma Raducanu's team, Great Britain, has been drawn in Group F alongside Germany and the Netherlands. The matches will be held on the indoor clay courts at the Sportcampus Zuiderpark in The Hague, Netherlands.

On the other hand, the Charleston Open will run from March 31 to April 6, 2025. The tournament matches will be played on the outdoor green clay courts at the Family Circle Tennis Center on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina.

Amanda Anisimva will compete at the tournament alongside defending champion Danielle Collins, Jessica Pegula, Daria Kasatkina, Emma Navarro and Madison Keys, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback