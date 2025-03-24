What happened between Amanda Anisimova & Mirra Andreeva? All you need to know about Miami Open 2025's biggest feud

Amanda Anisimova put an end to Mirra Andreeva's winning ways with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3 win in the third round of the Miami Open 2025 on Sunday, March 23. The former won the season's first WTA 1000 in Doha, while the latter won the next two in Dubai and Indian Wells.

The match was a competitive affair from the get go. Both players handled the ebbs and flows of the match quite well for the most part but things got heated between them in the third set. Anisimova was 3-1 up in the decider and requested a medical timeout during Andreeva's service game at 40-40 due to a blister on the middle finger of her right hand, stating she couldn't even hold her racquet.

The umpire granted Anisimova's request, which annoyed Andreeva. She was not pleased by the turn of events and felt that this was a ploy by her opponent to derail her momentum. The umpire explained the situation to the teenager, who still felt irritated.

"Just listen to me, she has a right. The physio will have a look and she will determine if it's now or later," the chair umpire said.

"Of course, she has a right and of course, she's going to do it right now. We all know why," Andreeva retorted.

While Andreeva was able to hold serve after the interruption, she couldn't mount a comeback and lost the match, concluding her 13-match unbeaten run. The handshake at the net wasn't the warmest and the tension between them didn't dissipate after the match as well.

Amanda Anisimova takes a dig at Mirra Andreeva on social media after their tiff at the Miami Open

Mirra Andreeva and Amanda Anisimova at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

If one expected Amanda Anisimova and Mirra Andreeva to quash their beef any time soon, then that's unlikely to happen. The American had something more to say once the match was done and dusted.

Anisimova took to social media to throw some apparent shade at Andreeva. She shared a brief clip of the blister on her Instagram stories, captioning the same with her younger rival's words. Furthermore, since the blister was also on her middle finger, it was deemed as another slight towards her opponent. She also referenced the Russian's own medical timeouts in the first set of the match.

"We all know why" at 3-1 up was a good one coming from the 1-2 first set medical 😂😂🤣

Screengrabs of Amanda Anisimova's Instagram story. (Source: Instagram - @amandaanisimova)

The two were on friendly terms prior to their war of words in Miami but that may not be the case any more. Anisimova has already unfollowed Andreeva on Instagram, while the latter is yet to do the same as of now (Monday, March 24).

