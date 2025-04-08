Coco Gauff's ex-coach makes his feelings known on $359B-worth Elon Musk as Tesla stock plummets

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert expressed concern over the US economy in light of plummeting Tesla stocks. He commented that the $359 billion-worth (as per forbes.com) Elon Musk should focus on his role as Tesla's leader.

Ad

The US stock market, believed to be reeling from the effects of trade tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, took a down turn on Monday, April 7. Musk, who serves as a senior advisor to the President, was also at the receiving end of investors' wavering confidence with Tesla shares falling to a record low.

Gilbert took to X to share his thoughts on Musk juggling his roles and likened the situation to a fixed tennis match.

Ad

Trending

"Maybe if Tesla stocks drop below 200 that will be the breaking point, time to go back to actually running your company, the brutal duo of Powell and the one we don't even need to name are destroying the markets, like starting every match atm down 6-1, 3-0"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gilbert had also previously shared his frustration over the impact of the tariffs announced by the Trump administration via X earlier this month.

In the tennis world, the former World No. 4 is a commentator and an analyst for ESPN. He has coached some of the top players, including Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Coco Gauff. He was part of Gauff's team for a little over a year, from 2023 to 2024.

Gauff is currently under the tutelage of coach Matt Daly and is gearing up for the clay season, commencing with the Stuttgart Open on Saturday, April 12.

Ad

Coco Gauff lets her hair down in South Florida ahead of Stuttgart Open

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Miami Open Image: Getty

After her last outing at the 2025 Miami Open, Gauff is on a break before commencing her clay season, most likely with the Stuttgart Open in Germany. Gauff suffered a Round of 16 loss against Magda Linette at the Miami Open. The 2022 French Open finalist will now be grinding on the claycourts in the quest for her first title of the season.

Ad

Meanwhile, the World No. 4 took to Instagram on March 7 to share a short video of herself driving down South Florida in her stylish Porsche. She captioned i

"Love South Florida"

Screengrab from Coco Gauff's Instagram story in March @cocogauff

She chose the soundtrack 'Swim Good' by Frank Ocean to go with the video. Off-court, the 21-year-old recently turned entrepreneur with the launch of her management firm 'Coco Gauff Enterprises'.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More