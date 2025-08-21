Coco Gauff's ex-coach Matt Daly reveals how he feels about American after their shock split ahead of US Open

Coco Gauff has stunned the tennis community by making a major career move ahead of the 2025 US Open. The American decided to part ways with her coach Matt Daly just days before her campaign at the New York Major.

Ad

Gauff joined forces with Daly in September 2024, shortly after announcing her split with Brad Gilbert. Alongside her longtime coach Jean-Christophe Faurel, Daly led the World No. 3 tour-level titles, including her maiden WTA Finals crown and second Grand Slam title at this year's French Open. However, after less than ideal results at Wimbledon and the WTA 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati, Daly confirmed that their partnership had come to an end.

Despite their shocking and unexpected split, Matt Daly made it clear that there was no bad blood between him and Coco Gauff and said that he enjoyed the experience of working with her.

Ad

Trending

"Only have good things to say about Coco, enjoyed working with her," Daly told Bounces.

Gauff, who holds the unenviable record for most double faults this season, has brought in Gavin MacMillan as Daly's replacement. MacMillan is a biomechanics specialist who has been credited by Aryna Sabalenka for fixing her serving woes.

"Career changer" - Serena Williams' ex-coach makes his feelings known on Coco Gauff's partnership with Gavin MacMillan

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Although Venus and Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci had been against Coco Gauff removing anyone from her team just before the 2025 US Open, he hailed the move as a "career changer" after it was revealed that she had chosen to join forces with Gavin MacMillan.

Ad

Macci credited the World No. 3's father Corey for making the "best decision" of his life by bringing in MacMillan and said that the biomechanics expert would easily solve the serving issues plaguing the 21-year-old.

"Cori Gauff just made the best decision in his life for Coco. By hiring Gavin Mcmillan this can be solved real quick and make her serve click. What she hears will be 100% different than anything then in the past. He knows the issue and understands joint angles and soft tissue. Career changer! @CocoGauff, " Macci wrote.

Ad

Rick Macci @RickMacci Cori Gauff just made the best decision in his life for Coco. By hiring Gavin Mcmillan this can be solved real quick and make her serve click. What she hears will be 100% different than anything then in the past. He knows the issue and understands joint angles and soft tissue. Career changer! @CocoGauff

Coco Gauff has already begun training with Gavin MacMillan ahead of her campaign at the US Open. The American, who clinched the title at her home Slam in 2023, will hope that the coaching shake-up helps her get her hands on the prestigious trophy once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More