Coco Gauff's ex-coach rallies behind $240,000,000-worth Steph Curry's Warriors comeback amid crucial injury recovery

Coco Gauff’s ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, has been an ardent supporter of the Golden State Warriors. $240 million-worth Stephen Curry (as per Celebrity Net Worth) suffered a hamstring injury in the first match against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilbert hopes for a speedy recovery for their marquee player.

In the first 13 minutes of the game, Curry pulled his hamstring and walked off the court. Before he left the court, he had already scored 13 points. Despite his absence in the rest of the match, GSW managed to win the game with 99-88 as the final score.

The four-time NBA champion is crucial to the team’s success. Hence, the management, the teammates, and every supporter are worried about his recovery. GSW’s fanbase is called ‘Dub Nation’, referring to which Gilbert posted about the situation on X.

“let’s hope Dubs can tread water the next week and be like 2-2 if Steph can comeback for game, maybe best case scenario for quick recovery @BontaHill”

Gilbert would like GSW to somehow win one more match without their premier player, and that Curry comes back for one match before the conference finals. He even mentioned Bonta Hill in the post, who is the Warriors' host for the post-game talk shows.

This tweet was a reply to Dr. Nirav Pandya’s assessment of Curry’s injury. As the 11-time NBA all-star experienced a hamstring strain, which means there’s some degree of tear in his hamstring. According to his study, in the NBA, when a player suffers a tear, on average, he misses around six games, but he could be back before that.

GSW are scheduled to play six more matches against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the span of 14 days. Curry was supposed to be taken for an MRI scan on Wednesday, but the results have not been released yet. In case of a grade 1 tear, Curry is likely to be back for the last one or two games, but if it’s a Grade 2 or Grade 3 tear, he might even miss the whole season.

Coco Gauff’s ex-coach reaction to Stephen Curry’s heroics against Rockets

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Source: Getty

Stephen Curry produced a heroic performance in the playoff match against the Houston Rockets to secure a place in the conference semifinals. Brad Gilbert was in complete awe of Curry’s skills.

GSW won the match with a score of 103-89. The match was not decided until the fourth quarter, as the teams were going head-to-head. Curry scored 14 points in the last quarter to ensure victory for his side, 22 points in total, with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

After the match, Gilbert took his excitement and admiration to X and wrote:

"Game over night night @StephenCurry30," he wrote.

The renowned mentor used Curry's usual celebration style to acknowledge his brilliance. The former tennis player and coach continues to be a devoted Golden State Warriors fan and hopes for an eighth title with their point guard’s immediate recovery.

