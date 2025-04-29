Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff's ex-coach defends $90,000,000 Draymond Green after Warriors star's NBA Playoffs controversy

Coco Gauff and Andre Agassi's ex-coach recently reacted to Draymond Green's performance against the Houston Rockets during Game 4 of the NBA playoffs. His performance was instrumental in helping the Golden State Warriors take a 3-1 lead in the series with a thrilling 109-106 win.

Ad

Though he scored only six points in the game, Green's performance became the talk of the basketball world, as his defensive heroics also came at a cost. The Warriors' superstar picked up five fouls, one technical, and one flagrant during the match.

However, many people didn't appreciate the extremely physical style of play he exhibited during the match, with a notable NBA analyst even calling the 35-year-old the 'dirtiest player ever' for one of his plays. Interestingly, Green was asked if he was afraid of picking up a sixth foul or second technical foul, which would lead to his ejection, the American said.

Ad

Trending

"Not at all, I wasn't worried about a second tech, can't play the game worrying," he said.

Brad Gilbert, who is well known for coaching Coco Gauff and Andre Agassi, often talks about the NBA on his social media. The American coach defended $90 million-worth Draymond Green (via Celebrity Net Worth) on X (formerly Twitter) by highlighting how the Houston Rockets were also a 'physical team' and also mentioned they had a player who was trying to hurt players.

Ad

"There is no doubt Draymond plays extremely hard and can be dirty, rockets 🚀 are incredibly physical team with a few dirty players especially Brooks, and he try’s to hurt players, there is nowhere in the game that should be excepted."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the replies, a user asked Brad Gilbert to name the players he likes watching the most, to which he responded with Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Edwards.

"@StephenCurry30 then Joker also like Ant 🐜 man too."

His love for Curry can be seen in his recent tweet, where he compared the basketball superstar with tennis' biggest names.

"Steph Curry is such a mix of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic" - Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert

Steph Curry - Source: Getty

After his staggering 36 points performance in Game 3, which helped the Golden State Warriors clinch 104-93 win, Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert showered Steph Curry with some very high praise, comparing him with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Ad

"Watching Chef Curry 🍛 @StephenCurry30 brilliance is so amazing 🤩 he is such a mix of Fed Vamos-Rafa and Djoker, without a doubt the best player in @NBA the last 15 years, and best player of LBJ era."

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that this was not the first time Coco Gauff's ex-coach made this comparison. He had a similar opinion of Curry after Game 1 of this series, where the NBA star scored 31 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More