"Dirtiest player ever" - Skip Bayless rips Draymond Green after multiple physical plays in Game 4

Draymond Green avoided ejection in Game 4 despite several physical plays in the first half. NBA analyst Skip Bayless ripped the Golden State Warriors legend by calling him the "dirtiest player ever." Green has a history of physical plays that have led to suspensions over the years.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bayless put a label on the former Defensive Player of the Year for kicking Tari Eason in the back of the head in the second quarter. Green was also involved in a minor one in the first quarter and another one early in the second quarter.

"Draymond Green: dirtiest player ever. Kicked Eason in the back of the head," Bayless said.

The play Skip Bayless was talking about happened when Tari Eason poked the ball from Draymond Green. The two players went for the loose ball, but Green ended up fouling Eason.

As they were diving for the ball, Green's feet landed on the back of Eason's head. They then grabbed each other's jerseys before players, coaches and referees separated them.

Officials reviewed the play and assessed the Golden State Warriors forward with a flagrant foul. He avoided ejection since he wasn't called for a technical foul. He was already on thin ice after a technical foul earlier in the quarter during Steph Curry and Dillon Brooks' scuffle.

Green was called for a technical foul after pushing and grabbing Dillon Brooks during his altercation with Steph Curry. The two-time NBA MVP was also called for a technical for taunting Brooks after picking up his second personal foul.

Draymond Green had verbal altercation with Jalen Green after Game 3

Draymond Green had verbal altercation with Jalen Green after Game 3. (Photo: IMAGN)

The first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets has been very physical. The two teams have also talked plenty of trash at each other in the first three games, with Draymond Green and Jalen Green going at it at the end of Game 3.

Jalen had to be restrained by his teammates to avoid further incidents as the Rockets lost an important game. Draymond was initially talking to Fred VanVleet when the younger Green joined in, which triggered the Warriors forward to taunt him for painting his nails.

Jalen, who had just nine points on 11 shots in Game 4, continued to talk trash at Draymond, saying that he's only good at talking. The Warriors forward had seven points and more rebounds, assists and steals than the Rockets youngster.

