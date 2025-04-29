Draymond Green confesses to being a "habitual line stepper" after risking Game 4 with 5 fouls, 1 tech and 1 flagrant

On Monday, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green confessed to his reckless style as his team grabbed a win at the Chase Center. Green picked up five fouls, one technical, and a flagrant during Game 4. The Warriors are currently 3-1 up in the series against the Houston Rockets.
In the post-match conference, Green was questioned by the media on his brute approach to the game. Questioned about how "concerned" he was about getting a sixth personal foul and a second tech during the game, Green retorted with zero remorse:
"Not at all, I wasn't worried about a second tech, can't play the game worrying," he said.
Continuing to speak about his physical approach to games, the four-time NBA champion stuck to his guns. He explained that he'd be useless to the team if he worried about getting fouled out:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"I'll just go sit down if I'm just going to go out there and be cautious," Green expressed.
Explaining that he was always going to "walk that line," the center expressed:
"I'mma always walk that line. It's who I am, a habitual line stepper," Green concluded.
The Warriors recorded 22 fouls, out of which three were technical fouls, and one was a flagrant. Draymond Green was responsible for the flagrant and also recorded five fouls and a technical, during his 31-minute showing.
Draymond Green expresses his views on defending with five fouls as Warriors' defense helps clinch Game 4
The Golden State Warriors took a 3-1 lead in the playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Monday, with a close 109-106 victory. This win was mostly down to their resilient defending in the final quarter, as Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green put the Rockets' offense on lockdown.
Green, who picked up five fouls early in the game, entered the final quarter in place of Quentin Post, with over 7 minutes remaining. He spoke about defending in the final quarter with five personal fouls as he explained his thought process during that period:
"Just not pick up a cheap one (foul), but I am never going to be one of the guys that just because you got fouls, you don't defend," he said. (From 0:15 onwards)
Despite a chance of being fouled out, the former Michigan man kept his composure in the final quarter as the Rockets failed to score a single basket in the final 30 seconds of the game.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.