Draymond Green confesses to being a "habitual line stepper" after risking Game 4 with 5 fouls, 1 tech and 1 flagrant

On Monday, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green confessed to his reckless style as his team grabbed a win at the Chase Center. Green picked up five fouls, one technical, and a flagrant during Game 4. The Warriors are currently 3-1 up in the series against the Houston Rockets.

Ad

In the post-match conference, Green was questioned by the media on his brute approach to the game. Questioned about how "concerned" he was about getting a sixth personal foul and a second tech during the game, Green retorted with zero remorse:

"Not at all, I wasn't worried about a second tech, can't play the game worrying," he said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Continuing to speak about his physical approach to games, the four-time NBA champion stuck to his guns. He explained that he'd be useless to the team if he worried about getting fouled out:

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I'll just go sit down if I'm just going to go out there and be cautious," Green expressed.

Explaining that he was always going to "walk that line," the center expressed:

"I'mma always walk that line. It's who I am, a habitual line stepper," Green concluded.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Warriors recorded 22 fouls, out of which three were technical fouls, and one was a flagrant. Draymond Green was responsible for the flagrant and also recorded five fouls and a technical, during his 31-minute showing.

Draymond Green expresses his views on defending with five fouls as Warriors' defense helps clinch Game 4

The Golden State Warriors took a 3-1 lead in the playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Monday, with a close 109-106 victory. This win was mostly down to their resilient defending in the final quarter, as Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green put the Rockets' offense on lockdown.

Ad

Green, who picked up five fouls early in the game, entered the final quarter in place of Quentin Post, with over 7 minutes remaining. He spoke about defending in the final quarter with five personal fouls as he explained his thought process during that period:

"Just not pick up a cheap one (foul), but I am never going to be one of the guys that just because you got fouls, you don't defend," he said. (From 0:15 onwards)

Ad

Despite a chance of being fouled out, the former Michigan man kept his composure in the final quarter as the Rockets failed to score a single basket in the final 30 seconds of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.