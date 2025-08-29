Coco Gauff's mom Candi turns to God, dad Corey reminds her of family support after American emotionally breaks down in tears at US Open

Coco Gauff had an emotional moment during her 2025 US Open match, breaking down in tears. As always, her parents, Candi and Corey, were by her side, offering their strongest support.Gauff began her US Open campaign with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic before facing Donna Vekic in the second round on Thursday, August 28. It was another rollercoaster battle, but she held her nerve to come through 7-6(5), 6-2.The American came close to dropping the opening set, and after double-faulting twice in a row to get broken, she broke down in tears, covering her face with a towel during the changeover. Even as play resumed, she was seen dabbing her eyes between points. Despite battling through to victory, she finished with 69 unforced errors and 10 double faults, and the emotions carried over into her on-court interview, where the tears returned.Later, Coco Gauff appeared to be in much better spirits as she took to Instagram, sharing a series of photos from the match along with the caption:&quot;Ty🫂❤️‍🔥 we keep moving.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the post, Candi Gauff left a heartfelt comment that read:&quot;Your task is not easy, but you have been chosen. Accept the challenge with God's grace and mercy.&quot;Corey Gauff also chimed in under the post, reminding his daughter that no matter the result, she always has her family by her side in everything she does.&quot;Trust in yourself and we got you when you don't got you all of them uncles and aunties watching got you expressing vulnerability is not a weakness but a strength giving your best and your happiness is enough for me,&quot; he wrote.Coco Gauff's mother and father via Instagram | Image Source: @cocogauff on InstagramCoco Gauff credits Simone Biles for helping her push through US Open 2025 2RCoco Gauff pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: GettyCoco Gauff had a special presence in the crowd during her 2025 US Open second-round match as gymnastics legend Simone Biles came out to support her. After the match, she revealed that Biles’ presence helped calm her nerves and guided her through the pressure.Gauff, who also shared a heartfelt moment with Biles and a long hug afterwards, said:&quot;If she can go on a six-inch beam and do that under all the pressure of the world, then I can hit the ball on (this court).&quot;&quot;It brought me a little bit of calm, just knowing her story with all the things she went through mentally, so she’s an inspiration for sure and her presence definitely did help me today,&quot; she added. The 21-year-old will now turn her attention to the third round, where she is set to face 28th seed Magdalena Frech on Saturday, August 30.