Coco Gauff's mother Candi hypes up son Codey for incredible performance during baseball match

Coco Gauff's mother, Candi, was full of praise of the tennis star's younger brother, Codey, for his impressive performance during a baseball game. Codey is all set to join the Mizzou University baseball team starting from the 2026 season.Cameron, the youngest brother of Gauff, is also in the sporting world and is interested in several sports such as basketball, tennis, etc. Meanwhile, Codey plays for the San Diego Padres Scout team and is often seen racking up some big hits in training sessions.In an Instagram video, Codey could be seen collecting a superb grab as a catcher during a recent match to dismiss a batter. The caption of the post further stated:&quot;Mizzou got a real one. Catcher. Leader. Future star.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGauff's mother reacted to the post and dropped a subtle message to hype up her son. She shared the post on her stories and wrote:&quot;@codeygauff got him!!&quot;Screenshot of Gauff's mother's story (Image via: @candigauff)In her tennis domain, Coco Gauff faced a shock first-round exit from the Wimbledon Championships 2025. The American player lost to Dayana Yastremska in straight sets, 6-7 (7-3), 6-1. Before that, Gauff also faced another first-round exit at the Grass Court Championships in Berlin against Xinyu Wang.Coco Gauff made her feelings known after Wimbledon first-round debacleCoco Gauff at Wimbledon 2025 (Image via: Getty)Coco Gauff shared her emotions after her first-round exit at Wimbledon 2025. Notably, Wimbledon remains the only Grand Slam where the American hasn't been able to advance past the fourth-round, thereby raising questions over her grass-court prowess.Reflecting on this, Gauff said that the grass courts require a bit of adjustment in her style, which has been quite difficult for her to achieve. Gauff added that she is looking to work hard and not write herself off from playing on these courts. She said (via the BBC):&quot;I think it's just changing my playing style a little bit, which is difficult. I have faith that if I can make these adjustments, I can do well here. I really do want to do well here. I'm not someone who wants to write myself off grass this early in my career, but I definitely need to make changes if I want to be successful here. I just feel like the surface, I maybe could have used more matches.&quot;Gauff came into Wimbledon on the back of victory at the French Open, defeating World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final. She had also reached the final at the Italian Open and the Madrid Open, losing out to Jasmine Paolini and Sabalenka, respectively.