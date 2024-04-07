Coco Gauff’s mother Candi reacts to daughter receiving rousing welcome at Carol's Daughter commercial shoot, throws support behind new partnership

Coco Gauff's mother Candi recently shared her joy on her daughter receiving a warm welcome at the sets of her new campaign shoot.

Gauff partnered with the New York-based haircare brand Carol’s Daughter as their 'official hair partner' last week. The collaboration was announced through a video campaign featuring the mother-daughter duo.

"Did you guess correctly? 🤭 Meet the newest addition to the Carol’s Daughter family, tennis icon, @cocogauff! In a move to uplift Black beauty for a powerful new generation, we are proud to become Coco’s official hair partner. We are not just strong, we are Goddess Strong!" the announcement post was captioned on Instagram.

Candi Gauff shared the behind-the-scenes video of the advertorial shoot on her Instagram story on Saturday, April 6. The video showed the 20-year-old arriving on set to thunderous applause from the marketing team.

Candi Gauff on Instagram

Coco Gauff is coming off a decent showing at the 2024 Miami Open where she received a bye in the first round and then dominated her opening match against Nadia Podoroska, winning 6-1, 6-2.

The third-seeded American continued her good form by defeating Oceane Dodin 6-4, 6-0 in the third round. Gauff's run ended in the fourth round where she fell short against 23rd seed Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-1, 2-6.

In doubles, Gauff was seeded fifth with her partner and compatriot Jessica Pegula. The pair, however, lost 3-6, 6-1, 8-10 to Sloane Stephens and Ashlyn Krueger in the first round.

Coco Gauff describes winning the 2023 US Open as "addictive" to her mother Candi

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff reflected on the conversation she had with her mother Candi after winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, where she defeated Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In a conversation with Vogue, Gauff mentioned that she had expressed to her mother how the sensation of winning at such a prestigious level was an "addictive feeling" to her.

"I told my mom, I literally said, ‘It was an addictive feeling.’ As soon as I felt that, I wanted to refeel it again," Coco Gauff told Vogue. "I said, ‘Now I see how people get addicted to drugs.' That feeling was a drug. For the rest of my life, the rest of my career, I’m going to be chasing that high."

"That was a feeling I’ll never be able to replicate no matter how many more matches I win. I want to win more so I can get as close to the feeling," she added.

Coco Gauff is set to make her third appearance at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, also known as the Stuttgart Open, which will run from April 15-21. Gauff’s first appearance was in 2022 when she faced an early exit against Daria Kasatkina.

Despite the singles loss, Gauff, partnering with Zhang Shuai, made it to the doubles final, where they were defeated 3-6, 4-6 by Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs.

In 2023, Gauff won her first-round match against Veronika Kudermetova with a score of 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3), but was defeated in the Round of 16 by Anastasia Potapova with a score of 2-6, 3-6.

