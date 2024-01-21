Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Australian Open 2024, QF

Fourth seed Coco Gauff will square off against Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open on Tuesday.

Gauff has been in great form so far and has shown no signs of slowing down. She arrived in Melbourne after successfully defending her title at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Gauff continued her winning ways at the Australian Open too, as she dispatched Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Caroline Dolehide, and Alycia Parks in straight sets to reach the fourth round.

Gauff then defeated Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals here for the first time in her career. She also extended her winning streak to nine matches this year.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Gauff's participating in the season's first Major, the Australian Open, as of now. She made her debut here in 2020 and reached the fourth round in singles, and went a round further in doubles.

Following early exits over the next two years, Gauff was once again eliminated in the fourth round last year. She has now surpassed her previous best result here by making the quarterfinals this time.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Marta Kostyuk at the 2024 Australian Open.

Marta Kostyuk will be Gauff's quarterfinal opponent. The Ukrainian battled past Claire Liu, Elise Mertens, and Elina Avanesyan in three sets to reach the fourth round. She then put in her best performance of the week to defeat Maria Timofeeva 6-2, 6-1 and reach her maiden Major quarterfinal.

Gauff and Kostyuk have crossed paths once before, which was at the 2022 Adelaide International. The teenager won 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. Their next duels were all in doubles, with the American winning three of the four times they faced off.

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk match schedule

Their quarterfinal bout will take place on Tuesday, but the exact time will be known once the order of play is out.

Date: January 23, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk streaming details

Viewers can keep a track of the quarterfinal match between Gauff and Kostyuk via the following channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel