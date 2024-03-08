Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Indian Wells 2024, R2

After a first-round bye, World No. 3 Coco Gauff will take on Clara Burel in the second round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.

Gauff made a strong start to the season as she defended her title at the ASB Classic and made the semifinals of the Australian Open. She made an early exit from the Qatar Open as Katerina Siniakova bested her 6-2, 6-4.

Gauff bounced back at the Dubai Tennis Championships where she reached the quarterfinals. She led Anna Kalinskaya by a set but went on to lose the match in three sets.

Gauff is now gearing up to make her fourth consecutive appearance at Indian Wells. She has never bowed out of the tournament without winning a match thus far.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Gauff is participating in the BNP Paribas Open, or the Indian Wells Open. It's the third WTA 1000 tournament of the year on the women's circuit. Her best result at the tournament is a quarterfinal finish, which she achieved last year.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Clara Burel at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championshups.

Clara Burel is Gauff's second round adversary at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open. The Frenchwoman fought back from a set down to defeat Wang Xiyu 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round.

Burel scored a memorable win over Gauff's doubles partner Jessica Pegula in the second round of the Australian Open earlier this year. It marked her first win over a top 10 player after losing her first five matches against them.

Coco Gauff vs Clara Burel match schedule

The two are set to contest their second round match on Saturday. The exact time will be known once the day's schedule is revealed.

Date: March 9, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Coco Gauff vs Clara Burel streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be telecast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: The official broadcaster in the region is Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in the country can watch all the matches on TSN and TVA.

Australia: All matches will be shown in beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Sports, while women's matches can be seen on Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.