Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | WTA Finals 2023, Group stage

2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff will take on Marketa Vondrousova in her final group tie of the 2023 WTA Finals.

Gauff made a fantastic start to her singles campaign as she scored a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win over Ons Jabeur. It marked her very first win at the WTA Finals as she lost all three of her singles and doubles group matches last year.

Gauff faced her nemesis Iga Swiatek in her next round-robin duel, but was bested by the World No. 2 yet again. The teenager must now win her match against Vondrousova in order to have a shot at getting out of the group stage.

Gauff will also hope for a Swiatek win against Jabeur as that'll be the easiest path to the semifinals for her. With that, here are the details about the American youngster's upcoming match:

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 WTA Finals.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondruosova will be Gauff's next opponent. The teenager has won both of her previous matches against the Czech, the most recent of them being a straight-sets affair at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Vondrousova's WTA Finals debut hasn't gone too well as she has lost both of her group ties so far. The Czech was bested by Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur in straight sets. Despite the defeats, she still has a slim chance of making it out of the group stage. But for that, she'll need to win her match against Gauff at the very least.

Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova match schedule

The group match between Coco Gauff and Marketa Vondrousova at the WTA Finals will take place on Friday. It will be the third match of the day on Estadio Paradisus.

Date: November 3, 2023 (USA, UK & Canada), November 4, 2023 (India & Australia).

Time: Not before 4 pm local time, 5 pm ET, 9 pm GMT and 2:30 am IST.

Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of match, click here.