Coco Gauff shares her feelings about unforgettable Madrid Open interview disruption amid massive power cut

Coco Gauff has shared her thoughts on her Madrid Open interview being shockingly disrupted by the widespread power outage in Spain. The American was cut off mid-sentence due to the crisis, which also impacted Portugal and other parts of Europe.

Ad

Gauff got a lucky break at the WTA 1000 event, since she concluded her 6-4, 6-2 win over Belinda Bencic in the fourth round before the power outage caused all matches to be suspended. The 21-year-old was in the midst of sharing details of her diet in the on-court interview when the microphone cut out, much to her confusion.

Coco Gauff later joked about the moment being one for the history books while also sending a heartwarming message to Spanish residents to stay safe.

Ad

Trending

"🤣🤣 put this in the history books, in a all seriousness I hope everyone stays safe 🙏🏾," she posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although the World No. 4 managed to book her spot in the quarterfinals before the power outage caused matches to be cancelled, she did feel the impact of the fiasco.

Following her win, Gauff told reporters that she had to forgo a shower because there was no running water, forcing her to resort to using baby wipes. She also raised concerns about returning to her hotel since the traffic lights weren't functioning.

Ad

"There’s no running water so I just had to take baby wipes and wipe myself and spray some perfume and call it a day. I don’t think we’re even going to be able to go back to the hotel because the traffic lights are out," she said in her press conference.

Ad

Coco Gauff did eventually get back to her hotel, but she and her team had to walk back after moving at a glacial pace in the car for nearly two hours.

Coco Gauff: "We’ll always remember the day the power went out at Madrid Open"

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Despite her troubles, Coco Gauff took the difficult situation in stride as she pointed out that the memory of the power outage at the 2025 Madrid Open would be unforgettable.

Ad

"That’s tennis, that’s life. I feel like at this point this is only a situation you can laugh at if I was on court. Because it’s probably not going to happen ever again and we’ll always remember the day the power went out at Madrid Open," Gauff said.

Following her win over Belinda Bencic, Gauff will lock horns with Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event. Andreeva defeated Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-1, 6-4 to set up the blockbuster clash.

While Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva were fortunate enough to complete their matches before the power outage, their potential quarterfinal opponents, like Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys, weren't as lucky and had their matches cancelled for the day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More