Coco Gauff sheds tears of joy after her basketball star cousin Cassidy graduates with special salute to Black community 

Tennis star Coco Gauff congratulated her cousin Cassidy Lowe after the basketball player announced her graduation from Dillard University. Gauff is in Rome for the Italian Open, where she defeated British player Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-2 to reach the fourth round on Monday. The 2023 US Open champion is getting back to her best tennis after a slow start to the 2025 season.

Ad

Cassidy Lowe was a star of Dillard University's basketball program before she announced her retirement earlier this year. She had a fine season with the Dillard Blue Devils, helping the team to a second-place finish and a season slate of 15-2. She was awarded Defensive Player of the Year, and named in the First Team All-Conference in February 2025.

In her Instagram story, Coco Gauff reshared a post from Cassidy in which the latter was pictured in front of a university sign, wearing her graduation cap. Cassidy's scarf carried a message: "Black Grads Matter," and she captioned the image with a biblical quote from Proverbs 16:9:

Ad

Trending

"In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps."

Coco Gauff took time out of her busy schedule to acknowledge her cousin's post, replying:

"Brb crying, so proud of you, Cassidy Lowe"

Coco Gauff IG Story | Source: Coco Gauff Instagram/@cocogauff

The World No. 3 has often used her social media platforms to talk about her family and her cousins. She has a second cousin, Courtney, who also plays college basketball.

Ad

Coco Gauff on supporting her extended family

Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Day One - Source: Getty

In an interview with The Palm Beach Post in December last year, Coco Gauff expressed her pride in how hard her cousins Cassidy and Courtney worked to achieve their goals. She said,

Ad

“I’m so proud of Cassidy and Courtney [Lowe] for how hard they work. It’s inspiring to see them shine in their sport and I love supporting them."

Cassidy Lowe told The Palm Beach Post that while she had never played tennis seriously, she and Coco often practiced basketball together. She said that Gauff's work ethic inspired her to juggle her studies with her basketball. Cassidy said,

Ad

“I’ve known her my whole life. She’s always been a great person to be around. I’ve always seen her practicing. It is motivating to see all the hard work she’s put in is finally paying off. Her career is really growing. Her strong work ethic has influenced me. It’s very inspiring."

Meanwhile, before arriving in Italy, Gauff had an impressive Madrid Open. Straight-set victories over teenage superstar Mirra Andreeva and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek en route to the final suggested that Gauff has found the form she showed at the end of 2024. Her latest victory over Raducanu further puts her in the title contention at the Italian Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More