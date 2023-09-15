The 2023 US Open final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka was a real barn burner, attracting more eyeballs than the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

According to SportsTVRatings' official statistics, the women's final had a whopping 3.422 million viewers while only 2.321 million tuned into the men's title clash.

While Djokovic made history by winning his 24th Grand Slam title, Gauff clinched her first. The American has been steadily climbing the ladder of success since her first-round defeat against Sofia Kenin at the Wimbledon Championships this year.

The 19-year-old bounced back, grabbing two titles — the Citi Open and Cincinnati Open — before becoming the youngest American to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

After the viewership numbers surfaced, fans dug out one of Djokovic's old and controversial statements on equal pay, where he said:

"I think that our men's tennis world, ATP world, should fight for more because the stats are showing that we have much more spectators on the men's tennis matches. I think that's one of the reasons why maybe we should get awarded more." (via mirror.co.uk)

He later apologized for his comments and has advocated for equal pay since.

However, fans flocked to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to highlight the potential of Coco Gauff and call out Novak Djokovic for his earlier stance on equal pay.

One fan touched upon Djokovic's previous argument about equal pay and ratings while stressing Coco Gauff's popularity at the 2023 US Open final.

'While he's my favorite, I'd like to point out that Novak once argued that women did not deserve equal pay because men carried the sport and garnered more ratings. I hope he's seen this news and knows Coco Gauff has more star power today than he ever has," they wrote.

Another user highlighted how women across different industries attracted more crowds and brought more money.

"Barbie, Taylor, Beyoncé, Coco…y’all have to realize that women draw in audiences! So if you invest in the women’s sports like you do men’s, they’ll bring in the cash. Saying they’re not a draw is just incorrect," they posted.

Another fan took a dig at Djokovic for his controversial remark on equal pay.

"Lol this mofo who once said female tennis players didn’t deserve equal pay, because men brought the viewers? And yet, nobody cared to watch him make history", the fan commented.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Coco Gauff shines as 2023 US Open marks 50 years of equal prize money for men and women

This year, the US Open celebrated the golden anniversary of the organization's game-changing move to level the playing field and give equal prize money to both men and women. They made the historic decision back in 1973. America's Coco Gauff winning the tournament has made it more illuminating.

When Billie Jean King won the 1972 US Open, she took home $10,000, while the men's winner received $25,000. She told the organizers that neither she nor any other professional female player would play next year unless they increased the prize money for women to be on par with that of men.

As a result, equal prize money was awarded to men and women at the US Open for the first time in 1973. King not only won the "Battle of the Sexes" but also helped form the Women's Tennis Association in the same year.

