Coco Gauff takes inspiration from Bible, shares relevant verse about 'testing of faith' after Wuhan Open title

World No. 3 Coco Gauff recently shared a celebratory message, taking inspiration from the Bible, after clinching her eleventh career singles title by defeating World No. 5 Jessica Pegula in the 2025 Wuhan Open final. She last competed at the China Open tournament, where she lost in the semi-final to Amanda Anisimova.During her Wuhan Open journey, Coco Gauff overcame Moyuka Uchijima, Zhang Shuai, Laura Siegemund, and Jasmine Paolini to reach the final round. During the title-winning match, she surpassed fellow American, Pegula, with a concluding score of 6-4, 7-5, and clinched the second title of the season.Through her recent Instagram thread, the Atlanta, Georgia, native shared a heartfelt and triumphant message, drawing inspiration from the Bible, after winning the Wuhan Open title.&quot;title number 11 &amp; 3rd wta 1000 trophy!!!! and it tastes so sweet 🥰 Thank you everyone for your love and support 🫂 James 1:2-3🙏🏾&quot; translated from Instagram Post by @cocogauff View on ThreadsAs per Christ Fellowship Leesville, the James 1:2-3 verse from which Gauff took her inspiration, states:&quot;2 Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, 3 for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness.&quot;Gauff, along with her family, is an ardent follower of Christianity. Talking about her faith and belief in Jesus Christ, a few months back, she told Sports Illustrated:&quot;Yeah, it's super important for me. I've said it in every speech. I know there's like a whole discourse about it online, but I've done it every speech that I've been on tour. I'm not out here trying to force anybody to believe in anything. I share my beliefs for people who also believe in it, as well.&quot;Gauff put up outstanding displays during the 2025 China Open, defeating Kamilla Rakhimova, Leylah Fernandez, Belinda Bencic, and Eva Lys en route to the semi-finals. She also won the 2025 Canadian Open women's doubles title with former World No. 30, McCartney Kessler, after defeating World No. 2, Taylor Townsend, and Zhang Shuai.Coco Gauff reflects on receiving support from Jessica Pegula early in her careerCoco Gauff sharing a hug with Jessica Pegula at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 9 (Finals) - Source: GettyDuring the trophy presentation ceremony, Coco Gauff shared her admiration for Jessica Pegula for her support at the start of her career.&quot;When I came on tour, you were one of the first people to be nice to me and welcome me with open arms. That really went a long way, so I appreciate you. It’s great to finally play in the final against you, and I hope for many more. So, congratulations and thank you,&quot; she added (via WTA Tour).Gauff and Pegula have played seven matches against each other, with the latter leading with four wins.