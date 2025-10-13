  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Coco Gauff takes inspiration from Bible, shares relevant verse about 'testing of faith' after Wuhan Open title

Coco Gauff takes inspiration from Bible, shares relevant verse about 'testing of faith' after Wuhan Open title

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Oct 13, 2025 22:00 GMT
2025 Wuhan Open - Day 9 (Finals) - Source: Getty
Coco Gauff at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 9 (Finals) - Source: Getty

World No. 3 Coco Gauff recently shared a celebratory message, taking inspiration from the Bible, after clinching her eleventh career singles title by defeating World No. 5 Jessica Pegula in the 2025 Wuhan Open final. She last competed at the China Open tournament, where she lost in the semi-final to Amanda Anisimova.

Ad

During her Wuhan Open journey, Coco Gauff overcame Moyuka Uchijima, Zhang Shuai, Laura Siegemund, and Jasmine Paolini to reach the final round. During the title-winning match, she surpassed fellow American, Pegula, with a concluding score of 6-4, 7-5, and clinched the second title of the season.

Through her recent Instagram thread, the Atlanta, Georgia, native shared a heartfelt and triumphant message, drawing inspiration from the Bible, after winning the Wuhan Open title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"title number 11 & 3rd wta 1000 trophy!!!! and it tastes so sweet 🥰 Thank you everyone for your love and support 🫂 James 1:2-3🙏🏾" translated from Instagram
Ad

As per Christ Fellowship Leesville, the James 1:2-3 verse from which Gauff took her inspiration, states:

"2 Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, 3 for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness."

Gauff, along with her family, is an ardent follower of Christianity. Talking about her faith and belief in Jesus Christ, a few months back, she told Sports Illustrated:

Ad
"Yeah, it's super important for me. I've said it in every speech. I know there's like a whole discourse about it online, but I've done it every speech that I've been on tour. I'm not out here trying to force anybody to believe in anything. I share my beliefs for people who also believe in it, as well."
Ad

Gauff put up outstanding displays during the 2025 China Open, defeating Kamilla Rakhimova, Leylah Fernandez, Belinda Bencic, and Eva Lys en route to the semi-finals. She also won the 2025 Canadian Open women's doubles title with former World No. 30, McCartney Kessler, after defeating World No. 2, Taylor Townsend, and Zhang Shuai.

Coco Gauff reflects on receiving support from Jessica Pegula early in her career

Coco Gauff sharing a hug with Jessica Pegula at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 9 (Finals) - Source: Getty
Coco Gauff sharing a hug with Jessica Pegula at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 9 (Finals) - Source: Getty

During the trophy presentation ceremony, Coco Gauff shared her admiration for Jessica Pegula for her support at the start of her career.

Ad
"When I came on tour, you were one of the first people to be nice to me and welcome me with open arms. That really went a long way, so I appreciate you. It’s great to finally play in the final against you, and I hope for many more. So, congratulations and thank you," she added (via WTA Tour).

Gauff and Pegula have played seven matches against each other, with the latter leading with four wins.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications