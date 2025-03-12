Coco Gauff takes inspiration from Madison Keys & Amanda Anisimova over Australian Open & Qatar Open success

Coco Gauff recently opened up about how her compatriots Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova's triumphs at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open, respectively, were inspiring for her. The 20-year-old superstar revealed that the American women's tennis players are all friendly and root for each other.

American women's tennis has been doing extremely well in recent times with six women currently in the Top 20 of the WTA rankings, including Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, Danielle Collins, and Amanda Anisimova. Speaking about Keys' maiden Grand Slam triumph and Anismova's maiden WTA 1000 triumph, Coco Gauff expressed delight at their deserving wins.

"I am lucky to be surrounded by such great competition for my country. And all of us are friendly with each other and we root for each other. And I was just happy to see, Madison win and then seeing Amanda win – two people who I think rightfully and strongly deserve those titles,” she told Roland Garros in an interview.

She specifically marveled at Madison Keys' Australian Open triumph, which she found 'inspiring'.

“It was really great. I was rooting for her (Keys) and she deserves that title so much. It’s definitely inspiring just because I'm in that process (of making changes), and the fact that she committed to it maybe what people consider later in her career.”

Apart from Keys and Anisimova, the other women in the Top 20 of the WTA rankings have also found success in 2025. Guaff and Collins won the United Cup, Pegula won the ATX Open, and Navarro won the Merida Open.

All of them headed to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells next.

How Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova, and other American women are performing in Indian Wells

Though Coco Gauff hasn't been at her absolute best, she still made it to the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, defeating Moyuka Uchijima and Maria Sakkari. Her campaign ended with defeat to Belinda Bencic. Madison Keys, who ousted Anastasia Potapova and Elis Merterns to reach the final 16, where she will face Donna Vekic, who eliminated Emma Navarro in the third round.

Jessica Pegula fell to Elina Svitolina in a three-set battle in the round of 16. The Ukrainian also ousted Danielle Collis in the second round earlier. Meanwhile, Anisimova faced a quick exit in the second round to Belinda Bencic.

It is worth noting that all the aforementioned American women received a bye in the opening round as a result of their seeding.

