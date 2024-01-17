Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | Australian Open 2024, R3

Coco Gauff and Alycia Parks will face off in an all-American showdown in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open on Friday.

World No. 4 Gauff kicked off her journey in Melbourne with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. She then took on fellow American Caroline Dolehide in the second round and defeated her 7-6 (2), 6-2 to continue her march towards the title.

With her latest win, Gauff maintained her perfect start to the season and extended her unbeaten run to seven matches. It was also her ninth consecutive victory at the Grand Slam level, which started with her title-winning run at last year's US Open.

Parks survived a tough challenge from her opponent and her own frequent errors to edge past Daria Snigur in the first round here. She then faced 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the second round. The American trailed 5-2 in the first set but swept the next five games to capture the opener.

Parks was in control of the second set and kept Fernandez at bay after she secured an early break to win the match 7-5, 6-4. She has now made it to the third round of a Major for the first time in her career. This is also the 23-year-old's first main draw appearance at the Australian Open.

Gauff and Parks have never crossed paths before this. The teenager's defensive tactics will be put to the test against her opponent's ultra-aggressive brand of tennis. The latter can outhit anyone with her powerful ball-striking and is a treat to watch when she's playing well.

The stage is set for an exciting duel between two of America's brightest prospects. With that in mind, here are the details about their upcoming battle:

Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks match schedule

The two will play their third-round contest on Friday, January 19. The exact time will be revealed once the order of play is out.

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks streaming details

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Australian Open.

Viewers can watch the match between Coco Gauff and Alycia Parks on the following channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel