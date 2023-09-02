Coco Gauff vs Caroline Wozniacki: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | US Open 2023, 4th round

Teen star Coco Gauff and former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki will face off in a blockbuster fourth round showdown at the 2023 US Open on Sunday.

Gauff commenced her quest for a maiden Major title with a three set victory over Laura Siegemund. She then ousted Mirra Andreeva in straight sets to book a third round date against Elise Mertens.

Gauff dropped the first set against the Belgian, but raised her level as the match went on to score a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory. She has now made it to the fourth round here for the second year in a row.

Competing in her first Grand Slam since the 2020 Australian Open, Wozniacki defeated Tatiana Prozorova in straight sets to win her opener. She next scored a tight two-set win over two-time Wimbledon champion and World No. 11 Petra Kvitova to advance to the third round.

Wozniacki then took on 2021 Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady. While the Dane got outplayed in the first set, she stormed back to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 and reach the fourth round here for the seventh time in her career.

Gauff is currently riding an eight match winning streak, starting with her title-winning run in Cincinnati. Her overall record during the North American swing has been 14-1 so far. As such, this will be Wozniacki's toughest test since her comeback last month.

Gauff and Wozniacki are set to compete against each other for the first time. This was an eagerly awaited match-up since the draw was unveiled. On that note, here are all the details regarding their highly anitcipated showdown:

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Wozniacki match schedule

The first-round contest between Coco Gauff and Caroline Wozniacki will take place on Sunday.

Date: September 3, 2023.

Match timing: TBA.

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Wozniacki streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match between Coco Gauff and Caroline Wozniacki live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.