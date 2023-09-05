"Completely ignored Taylor Fritz";"Always making an issue out of nothing" - Tennis fans amused by Coco Gauff announcing Novak Djokovic's US Open QF

Tennis fans were amused with Coco Gauff's announcement of Novak Djokovic's quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz at the 2023 US Open.

Gauff defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 in 68 minutes to advance to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows. This victory extended her winning streak to 10 matches. The World No. 6 has now won 16 of 17 matches in a span of 35 days.

Coco Gauff, 19, also became the first American teenager to reach the semifinals at the US Open since Serena Williams accomplished the feat back in 2001.

Novak Djokovic took on Taylor Fritz following Gauff's match against Ostapenko on Arthur Ashe Stadium as the second match of the day session. During her on-court interview, Gauff was asked if she would like to introduce the Serb to the crowd before he walked in, as she had done previously once in the tournament.

Coco Gauff obliged and said:

“I'll take the mic for this one. Coming up next is the number one player in the world after the end of this tournament, 23 Slams I believe, wooho!”

Fans were delighted after hearing Gauff's announcement and took to social media to react to the same. One fan pointed out how the 19-year old had seemingly forgotten about her compatriot, Fritz, during the announcement.

"She completely ignored Taylor 😭 😭 💀 💀 ," a fan posted.

Several fans criticized Coco Gauff for forgetting to announce Taylor Fritz's name. However, other fans swiftly defended Gauff, pointing out that these critics tend to blow things out of proportion unnecessarily.

"U guys want her to be hated so bad it’s actually crazy.. always making an issue out of nothing," the fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

“Coco Gauff is on the rise” – Novak Djokovic discusses American's chances of winning US Open title

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

During a press conference at the 2023 US Open, Novak Djokovic expressed his admiration for Coco Gauff, showering praise on her and implying that she is on the verge of securing a Grand Slam title.

Djokovic was first made aware of Gauff's admiration for him, and was asked to express his thoughts on the playing style of the 19-year-old.

"Coco [Gauff] is on the rise. Physically she seems to be very fit. She's striking the ball very well. I think she broke to the kind of top of the women's game quite early. Some years ago I think she was like 16, 17, when she played fourth round of Wimbledon," he said in response.

Novak Djokovic emphasized the significance of allowing players ample time for their game to "come together" before they can achieve great things.

"But it still takes some time, a few years for things to come together where you feel that you are complete as a player, that you are ready to win Slams and dominate the game," the Serb said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion expressed his belief that having Andre Agassi's former coach, Brad Gilbert, on her team would greatly contribute to Coco Gauff's career, propelling her to new heights.

"She's still young, but now Brad Gilbert on her side with the great experience of coaching some of the greats, I think things are coming together for her. She's been playing well here," Djokovic said.

The 36-year-old further added that Gauff possesses a significant potential to go far at the ongoing US Open.

"I think she's coming very close to that stage and that level. So I'm sure that she has very high hopes for US Open and she should, because she's playing really well," he said.

Brad Gilbert, who has played a pivotal role in the success of players such as Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Andy Murray, officially joined Coco Gauff's coaching team in July this year.

