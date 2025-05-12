Novak Djokovic spotted training with knee brace ahead of Geneva Open comeback

Novak Djokovic was recently captured on camera after a practice session with his knee strapped. The Serb is set to return to action soon at the 2025 Geneva Open as a wildcard, having pulled out from the ongoing Italian Open following a shocking exit from the Madrid Open.

In the Spanish capital, the former No. 1 faced Matteo Arnaldi in his opening match. As the No. 4 seed at the ATP Masters 1000 claycourt event, the Serb was the overwhelming favorite on paper against the unseeded Italian. However, Arnaldi pulled off one of the shocks of the tournament, condemning the 24-time Major champion to a shocking 3-6, 4-6 loss.

Not long after his shocking exit from Madrid, Novak Djokovic announced that he would play no part at this year's Italian Open. Later, he confirmed his participation at the ATP 250-level Geneva Open as a wildcard, to prepare for the 2025 French Open. On Saturday, May 10, a picture of the Serb surfaced on social media, showing him wearing a knee brace after a practice session.

The Serb sported a knee brace for much of the 2024 tennis season after he suffered a meniscus injury at last year's French Open. He wore it at the 2024 Paris Olympics as well, where he remarkably broke his Olympic gold medal duck at the age of 37.

So far this season, Djokovic has been a mere shadow of his former self, suffering a handful of shocking losses spanning a number of high-profile tournaments. Soon after his exit from the Madrid Open, the Serb reflected on his poor form that has greatly affected his performances and results in 2025.

"Level of tennis is not where I would like it to be" - Novak Djokovic after Madrid Open 2R shocker

Novak Djokovic at a press conference after his exit from the 2025 Madrid Open (Source: Getty)

Before arriving in the Spanish capital for the 2025 Madrid Open, Novak Djokovic suffered a 3-6, 4-6 loss to Alejandro Tabilo in his first match at this year's Monte-Carlo Masters. Later, his defeat at the hands of Arnaldi in Madrid meant that the Serb had lost two out of two matches played on clay this season.

Reflecting on his Madrid Open exit, the former No. 1 said during a post-match press conference:

"I didn't have too many matches on clay. I did practise well, but it's completely different when you step out on the match court. I think the positive thing is that I really enjoyed myself more than I (did) in Monte-Carlo, so that's a good thing. But obviously the level of tennis is not where I would like it to be. But, that's the circle of life and the career, eventually it was going to happen."

The Serb's ATP Tour ranking has taken a hit as well, with Jack Draper replacing him at No. 5.

