Conor McGregor asks Australian Open players to "get their act together" and "be happy they get to compete"

The Australian Open has been at the forefront of sports headlines all week, largely due to the players' complaints against the quarantine conditions in Melbourne. And now UFC superstar Conor McGregor has also weighed in on the issue, criticizing the players for fussing about the conditions instead of being grateful for the opportunity.

Conor McGregor is a well-known mixed martial artist and boxer. The 32-year-old Irishman is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, and he continues to be the sport's biggest icon even today.

The news about 72 players being put under strict lockdown for 14 days ahead of the Australian Open caught the eye of everyone around the world, including McGregor.

After a handful of COVID-19 positive tests on three of the chartered flights coming into Melbourne, the accompanying players were told they wouldn't be allowed to practice for the expected five hours a day during their quarantine. That led to a few of them taking to social media to vent their frustration at the unequal training conditions ahead of the Australian Open.

But McGrgeor, speaking in an interview ahead of his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Sunday, expressed surprise at the players' complaints. The Irishman believes the global situation is far more important than a few discomforts at a sporting event.

"I am surprised the tennis players would be kicking up,” McGregor stated. "We have got to correct ourselves here, you know. There is a lot going on. There is at lot at risk. It is everyone’s duty here on this earth to do what they can."

McGregor also pointed out that the Australian Open being held at all is a blessing, given the severity of the pandemic raging across the world.

"To get to compete in such a prestigious tennis tournament or any tournament, a two-week lockdown prior they should welcome that with open arms," McGregor said. "I would urge the tennis players to get their act together and also embrace it and relish it and be happy they get to compete."

Australian Open organizers have had their hands full with logistical challenges & player complaints

Craig Tiley at the Australian Open 2020 Launch

Player complaints and logistical challenges have hounded the Australian Open over the last few days, as the organizers have been trying their best to host the tournament in the midst of a pandemic.

Most of the player concerns have centered around two key points. Firstly, many of them have claimed they weren't informed that a single positive test on a flight would lead to all passengers going into a strict lockdown. That claim has, however, been shot down by Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley.

The second contentious issue has been the preferential treatment provided to the top players, who are being quarantined in Adelaide. Tiley himself has admitted to the bias, saying "it was the nature of the business" for the top players to get a better deal.

There have also been complaints about the hotel food, cancelled practice sessions and mice in the players' rooms. But all the negativity has struck a nerve among local Australians.

Victoria has had to undergo one of the most severe lockdowns for months. And now the locals are concerned about the virus getting back into the community due to the players coming in for the Australian Open.

A letter from World No. 1 Novak Djokvoic to Craig Tiley, containing a list of suggestions for those in the total quarantine, was also heavily criticized as being 'insensitive'. That said, Tiley came to the defence of Djokovic, confirming that they were not demands but mere suggestions..

Djokovic himself issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that his actions were misconstrued by the media. The Serb asserted that he only wanted to speak up for his fellow players, using his position to help those who were in a difficult situation in Melbourne.