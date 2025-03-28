  • home icon
Controversial scenes as Grigor Dimitrov engages in heated argument with fan at Miami Open during Novak Djokovic SF

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Modified Mar 28, 2025 20:29 GMT
Controversial scenes at Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov clash- Source:Getty
Controversial scenes at Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov clash- Source:Getty

Grigor Dimitrov had a heated exchange with a spectator on the court during his semifinals clash against Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open. The tennis star was flummoxed at a comment by the fan and responded angrily to him during the first set of the match. He was later escorted out of the Hard Rock Stadium by security as the umpire intervened in the exchange.

The Bulgarian enjoyed a dream run so far in Miami, with his most notable win coming against Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals, which earned him a spot in the final four. This win also set Dimitrov up for a blockbuster clash against long-time rival Djokovic, and the Serb won comfortably in straight sets.

What was set to be a display of exciting tennis between these two was interrupted by a displeasing incident as the match had just begun. This enraged the 33-year-old as he exclaimed, “You got an issue?” to the onlooker who taunted the tennis star with some snide remarks (comments were muffled).

A clip of the incident was posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter). Watch the video below:

Grigor Dimitrov, however, isn't the only tennis player to have been heckled by the crowd at the Miami Open this season.

Grigor Dimitrov not the only player to have an unpleasant altercation with a fan at Miami Open

Corentin Moutet faced a similar experience as Grigor Dimitrov - Source: Getty
Corentin Moutet faced a similar experience as Grigor Dimitrov - Source: Getty

A similar glimpse of what happened with Grigor Dimitrov was seen on March 22, 2025 as Corentin Moutet took on Alejandro Tabilo at the Miami Open. The crowd displayed hostility as they cheered for Tabilo throughout the match, putting a lot of pressure on Moutet.

It even boiled over to him receiving a penalty and losing a set after having an altercation with the crowd. He also refused to continue playing until a spectator was removed from the stadium. Moutet even claimed that a member from the crowd flipped off at him which puzzled him further.

"From the first point, the public was hostile: deliberate noise between my services, whistles, insults, provocative gestures...someone gave me the finger. I felt that this exceeded the limits of what an athlete should accept on a field. So I asked the umpire to remove this person before resuming play," he said. (translated from French)

He later issued a detailed breakdown of what happened on his Instagram stories and condemned the crowd.

