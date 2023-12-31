"Copying Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz, he is so desperate to be loved" - Fans react to Novak Djokovic taking selfies with quokkas in Australia

Novak Djokovic emulating Roger Federer by taking selfies with quokkas in Australia while sporting a bucket hat reminiscent of Carlos Alcaraz has caused a stir among tennis fans.

Djokovic is currently in Perth, Australia, to lead Serbia's campaign at the 2024 United Cup, joining his teammates Hamad Medjedovic, Nikola Cacic, Olga Danilovic, Natalija Stevanovic, and Dejana Radanovic. They are scheduled to commence their campaign against China on Sunday, December 31.

Ahead of the team event, the 24-time Grand Slam champion followed in the footsteps of his arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by taking pictures with quokkas during a visit to Rottnest Island.

However, fans did not take kindly to Novak Djokovic imitating Federer, all the while donning a bucket hat similar to the one sported by Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. One fan even claimed that the Serb's actions were driven by his 'desperation to be loved.'

"He’s such a copycat. Copying Federer by taking a picture with the quokkas and copying Alcaraz’s iconic bucket hat. He is so desperate to be loved," the fan posted.

"Copying Carlos with the bucket hat. He thinks we don't remember Alcaraz at Wimby," another fan chimed in.

With the quokkas seemingly appearing hesitant to appear in pictures with World No. 1, one fan joked that the marsupials had gone into hiding upon realizing that it wasn't Federer coming back for a visit.

"I'm sorry but the quokka is hiding because he realised it wasn't Federer coming back to visit," the fan commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are a little better than everybody" - Roger Federer's ex-coach

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz dominated the Grand Slam tournaments during the 2023 season, with the Serb emerging victorious at three of the four Majors, while Alcaraz triumphed at the Wimbledon Championships.

Roger Federer's ex-coach, Paul Annacone, recently expressed his belief that the aforementioned duo was slightly superior to every other player on the tour, particularly in terms of maintaining their level over a 12-month span.

"In my personal opinion right now over the 12 months span, I think Novak and [Carlos] are a little better than everybody. Little better, not a lot," Annacone said on the Rock n Roll Tennis podcast (47:50).

Annacone clarified that while this did not guarantee Djokovic and Alcaraz's victory at every tournament, he expected them to have the edge over their competitors at the Majors in the 2024 season.

"Does that mean they are going to win every single tournament? No. But I would lean towards them in the Majors – in three out of five sets," he added.

Djokovic and Alcaraz recently reignited their thrilling rivalry in an exhibition match in Saudi Arabia. The Spaniard claimed a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over the World No. 1 to clinch the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup.

