Corentin Moutet hilariously tried to imitate Iga Swiatek by using a tape on his mouth during his recent gym training session at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Moutet recently featured in the main draw of the Cincinnati Open. The Frenchman battled through the qualifiers to earn his spot in the main draw. But he bowed out in the opening round against Emil Ruusuvuori on Monday.

Ahead of his match, the Frenchman trained with a tape glued to his mouth in an attempt to copy Iga Swiatek. The World No. 1 was similarly captured hitting the court with a tape during her practice session at the recently concluded Canadian Open.

“Trying @iga.swiatek technique in the gym. Let’s see if it works well,” Corentin Moutet joked in hopes of replicating the Pole’s success.

Swiatek’s taped-on look garnered immense attention during her campaign in Montreal. The Pole was questioned about the unusual practice during one of her press conferences.

Making a hilarious admission, the four-time Grand Slam champion said that she herself is unsure of why she is made to practice with her mouth sealed.

“Honestly, I don’t get it either,” Iga Swiatek said, laughing.

Despite her relative lack of knowledge, Swiatek explained that the technique is used to regulate her breathing and her heart rate in an effort to build her endurance.

"It’s harder to breathe when you are only breathing with your nose. And it’s easier for my heart rate to go up, you know. I think it has something to do with endurance," she explained.

"But I’m not gonna explain [it to] you properly cause I am not an expert. Sometimes I don’t get the things they tell me to do either,” she hilariously added.

The 22-year-old went on to reveal that she has been using the method for a while.

“I am doing that for a long time now. So, it got pretty easy. But for sure you can see the difference in how everything you do on court is getting more and more hard with the tape on your mouth,” she said.

Following her explanation, Iga Swiatek added a hilarious disclaimer about the accuracy of her facts and remarked that her conditioning coach will be a better person to approach regarding the subject.

“I don’t know if I even said that correctly. My conditioning coach is gonna read that and he’s gonna facepalm probably. So, ask him,” she joked.

Iga Swiatek gears up for her opening match at Cincinnati Open 2023

Following her successful French Open title defense, Iga Swiatek will look to replicate the result at US Open

Iga Swiatek is gearing up for her final tournament – the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open - before she commences her title defense journey at the 2023 US Open.

The 22-year-old will be competing at the event on the back of a semifinal exit against eventual champion Jessica Pegula at the Canadian Open.

At the Cincinnati Open, Swiatek, who crashed out in the third round last year, will look to increase her points lead over defending semifinalist and World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatekis in pursuit of a fifth title this season. She will face either Danielle Collins or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, having received a bye in the opener.