Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has come into the limelight once again with his controversial statements on Twitter. The Aussie has targeted Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour debacle again, and this time, he has targeted Croatian player Borna Coric.

Coric was one of the four tennis stars who contracted the dreaded coronavirus while playing in Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour. While Coric has recovered now, he said a couple of days ago that it would be wrong to blame any particular individual for the tourney's failure.

Borna Coric tested positive for COVID-19 after playing in Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour

Nick Kyrgios had earlier slammed Novak Djokovic and Co for risking public health by ignoring social distancing rules on the Adria Tour. Reacting to his comments, Coric said that he had read what Kyrgios wrote on Twitter and that he didn't care since the Aussie 'likes to be a general after the battle'.

Earlier today, Kyrgios read Borna Coric's interview and fired an angry tweet towards him:

"You should care. Do you have rocks in your head? Again, you can stand up for your mates, I’m just trying to hold them accountable. When I said what I said, I didn’t intend to bother. They are tennis players, they aren’t special. Just as I thought Coric intellectual level = 0," Nick Kyrgios replied.

Nick Kyrgios cites Dimitrov's case to highlight the risks in Novak Djokovic's event

Grigor Dimitrov was the first player to test positive on Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov was the first player to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19 during Novak Djokovic-organized event. Subsequently, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki and Novak Djokovic himself joined him on that list.

The other three players reportedly didn't feel any symptoms, but Dimitrov recently revealed the painful effects of COVID-19 that he had felt for days on end. Nick Kyrgios tagged Borna Coric in another tweet and stressed on the case of the Bulgarian player.

"@borna_coric Just making sure that you spuds didn’t cause more players to feel like Dimitrov. Have you read how he continued to feel after he tested negative? Or that’s too much for that brain of yours to process?"

Novak Djokovic canceled the Adria Tour soon after testing positive, but the controversy around it hasn't shown any signs of abating. The Serbian player on his part has resumed training now, and his hardcourt drills indicate that the 17-time Grand Slam champion intends to play in the US Open 2020.

Nick Kyrgios had earlier labeled the organizers 'selfish' for conducting the tourney. It will be intriguing to see if the Aussie travels to New York next month.