Nick Kyrgios blasts Novak Djokovic's coronavirus-hit Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic's tournament has fallen prey to coronavirus, as various participants have tested positive.

Nick Kyrgios took to Twitter to slam Novak Djokovic and the participants of Adria Tennis Tour for their negligence.

Novak Djokovic's Adria Tennis Tour has been marred by a health crisis overnight as high-profile tennis players like Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric, who participated in the charity tournament, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recent reports suggest that Novak Djokovic's fitness coach, Marko Paniki, has also tested positive for the virus. All these recent worrying developments have put Novak Djokovic's exhibition under a bigger cloud than it already was.

Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios has taken particular exception to the peril that Novak Djokovic's tournament has caused for fans and players. Not surprisingly, Kyrgios made sure to speak his mind frankly on Twitter.

Novak Djokovic's exhibition was a stupid decision: Nick Kyrgios

Since the start of the unfortunate chain of events, the Zadar leg of Novak Djokovic's event has been called off. Moreover, all the participants have been asked to get tested for coronavirus immediately, and to take the necessary precautionary measures.

Upon learning of Borna Coric's announcement that he had contracted the virus, Nick Kyrgios took to Twitter to call out Novak Djokovic and everyone else who had entered the Adria Tour event.

"Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the exhibition," Nick Kyrgios wrote in a retweet to Borna Coric's admission of having tested positive for coronavirus.

Amidst his undisguised shade on Novak Djokovic's tournament, Kyrgios also made sure to wish the infected players a speedy recovery.

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE. https://t.co/SUdxfijkbK — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

"That's what happens when you disregard all protocols. This is not a joke," Kyrgios added in his tweet, as Novak Djokovic's flouting of basic safety guidelines continues to be a serious issue.

The participants of Adria Tennis Tour after the first leg in Belgrade.

It has been well-documented how there is little to no love lost between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic, as evidence from Kyrgios' past jibes on the World No. 1. However, many believe that this latest criticism from the Australian tennis ace was not misplaced.

Novak Djokovic was responsible for allowing crowds and putting their health in danger in both Serbia and Croatia, despite the fearsome spread of the global pandemic The Serb had also assured everyone that the outbreak is much better controlled in the Balkan nations, a claim that sounds hollow now.

In light of the recent developments, Novak Djokovic was forced to call off the final of his tournament's Zadar leg. The final leg in Bosnia's Banja Luka has now come under serious doubt as well.

Novak Djokovic and his tournament have been facing a lot of outrage on social media

Novak Djokovic was met with further controversy earlier today as he reportedly refused to get tested for the virus in Zadar, citing lack of symptoms.

Over the the course of the last few weeks, Novak Djokovic had been in extremely close contact with Grigor Dimitrov, who on Saturday became the first top tennis player to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Novak Djokovic has hung out with the Bulgarian a lot lately, while also being in physical contact with him in friendly bouts of football and basketball. Moreover, Dimitrov had also been at a party in Belgrade where he was joined by Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev.