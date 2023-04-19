Andrey Rublev recently revisited his 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters title win and opened up about the emotions he went through after his career-best performance.

On Sunday, April 16, Rublev lifted the 13th and biggest career title yet, at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Russian got the better of tough opponents like Jaume Munar, Karen Khachanov, Jan-Lennard Struff and Taylor Fritz en route to the final, where he defeated Holger Rune.

Rublev spoke about his campaign in a recent interview with Sofya Tartakova of Central Court and joked that the “fairytale” run and the dramatic climax could make for a promising Netflix show.

“The final – complete drama. All of the tournament was like a fairytale. One could make a Netflix show out of it,” Andrey Rublev said, laughing. [As posted by @hikar1_y and translated by @rublev_gifs].

The 25-year-old further disclosed that while his triumph was great, he was overwhelmed by the event and couldn’t make sense of his emotions.

“I am not afraid of being happy. I want to be happy,” he said. “In that moment it was great. I don’t know if it was happiness or not. Because the emotions were overwhelming.”

“I didn’t understand anything. And now it seems like it happened a long time ago,” he added, “But I don’t know, with emotions like that, it’s not possible. You’d go crazy if you felt emotions like that 24 hours in a day.”

"There are results because we're working every day" – Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev after winning the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

In the same interview, Andrey Rublev stated that he and his team were working “every day” to have a shot at a big result like his Monte-Carlo title.

“If I didn’t win it [before], means I didn’t work hard enough,” Rublev said. “There are results because we’re working every day.”

The World No. 6, who is known for his on-court outbursts, stated that he has been putting effort into the psychological aspect of the game with the help of his new team members.

“Every day we dedicate time to some mental work and with the arrival of the new coach, who can explain the stressful psychological moments in a bit of a different way – it produces results, and every day a bit of something remains in my head,” he said.

Rublev noted that he was feeling good about claiming his first big title, despite the struggle and the delay in getting the results.

“A good feeling that finally, after so many efforts, so many painful losses, finally I managed to win a Masters. Maybe, if I was smarter, it would’ve happened sooner, but it is what it is,” he said.

Andrey Rublev is currently contesting the ATP 250 Srpska Open in Banja Luka. The Russian, who is the second seed behind Novak Djokovic, will be seen defending his Serbia Open title in the replacement event.

