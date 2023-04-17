Andrey Rublev was praised by his colleagues including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and tennis legend Boris Becker for his spectacular feat at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Rublev unlocked a career milestone with his title win at the Monte-Carlo Masters, having lifted his first Masters 1000 trophy after two other final attempts in the category. Trailing 1-4 in the third set, the Russian staged a roaring comeback to dismiss Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

The World No. 6’s colleagues, including, Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Denis Shapovalov, Boris Becker, Carlos Alcaraz and Daria Saville, were thrilled about his “deserved” victory and congratulated him on lifting his biggest title yet.

“Yesssssssssssss. No one deserves this more,” Alexander Zverev wrote on his Instagram story.

“Well done,” Novak Djokovic wrote.

“!!!!! Way to go man. You deserve it,” wrote Denis Shapovalov.

“So happy for this guy,” Australian tennis player Daria Saville said.

Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Denis Shapovalov and Daria Saville on Instagram

Congrats man. You deserve it,” Carlos Alcaraz said.

Boris Becker praised Rublev for his impressive shot-making skills.

“I was always impressed by his shot making skills on any surface,” the former tennis player wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz and Boris Becker on Instagram

Two-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion and Andrey Rublev’s predecessor Stefanos Tsitsipas also acknowledged the former World No. 5’s deserved triumph.

“He deserves it. He is a good kid,” the World No. 3 said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas @steftsitsipas He deserves it. He is a good kid. He deserves it. He is a good kid.

This is Andrey Rublev’s 13th career title, and his first in 2023 after a runner-up finish at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The 25-year-old, who patiently waited for his maiden Masters 1000 glory, was ecstatic about the victory and called it a “fairytale” to be lifting the title in Monaco.

“It’s a great feeling. After struggling so, so much so many times, losing in finals, semifinals, losing even earlier. Struggled so much to win first 1000 Master and finally, I did it,” a relieved Rublev admitted in his post-match presser.

“And I did it in Monaco, a really historic tournament. It’s a pleasure to be part of it. And to win match like this, losing 4-1, 0-30, break point for 5-1 and to be able to come back and win a match is like a fairytale today,” The Monte-Carlo Masters champion added.

Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic gear up for the 2023 Srpska Open in Banjaluka

Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev at the 2022 Serbia Open

Despite a hectic week in Monaco, Andrey Rublev hinted at his presence at the inaugural ATP 250 Srpska Open in Banjaluka, organized from April 17-23.

The event will be held as a replacement for the ATP 250 Serbia Open, of which Rublev is the defending champion. Novak Djokovic, the Serbia Open defending runner-up, is also set to participate in the tournament as the top seed.

