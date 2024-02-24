Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were recently reunited onboard a flight to the US ahead of the Sunshine Double.

Djokovic shared a photo of the meeting on his Instagram handle, creating a buzz on social media.

Boris Becker and Tomas Martin Etcheverry were among the many prominent tennis personalities to comment on the post. Becker showered praise on the duo, mentioning their effect on the game.

"Amazing pics from 2 players, who changed the game of tennis 🎾forever!!!" Becker wrote.

Etcheverry showed his lighter side by asking if there was room on the plane.

"Is there room there?" Etchevvery wrote.

Rennae Stubbs shared the picture on her story and wondered if the duo could have taken a private plane together.

"U guys could have split a private plane, No? lol," Stubbs wrote.

Meanwhile, the ATP Tour shared the photo on their account and asked fans about what they would do if they were accompanying Nadal and Djokovic on the flight.

American tennis player Tenny Sandgren left a hilarious reply on the post, saying that he would lose in the first round.

"Lose 1st rd," replied Sandgren.

Novak Djokovic: "I don't feel like I'm chasing anything now. I feel like I'm creating"

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has rewritten the history books of tennis and broken many records. He has spent more than 400 weeks as World No. 1 which is the most in the history of ATP rankings.

Djokovic also has 98 titles, including a record 24 Grand Slam titles, 40 ATP Masters, the most in the history of the ATP Tour, and seven ATP Finals, the most for any player on the ATP Tour.

In a conversation with Sports Illustrated, the Serb said that his mindset has shifted from chasing records to now creating new ones.

"I don't feel like I'm chasing anything now. I feel like I'm creating. That's kind of a mindset I have," the World No. 1 said.

Djokovic hinted at the possibility of retirement only when he is no longer a top contender for Grand Slams and other major titles.

"Maybe the moment will become closer once I start not to win the Grand Slams and not to be able to be one of the main contenders for major titles. And once the young guys start kicking my butt, then I'll probably start to rethink and question whether I should keep going. But for now, it's all good," the Serb added

