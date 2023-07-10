Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert has chimed in on the curfew problem plaguing the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Gilbert's comments came after the fourth-round clash between Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz became the latest victim of the strictly enforced rule.

On Sunday, July 9, the closely-contested battle between Djokovic and Hurkacz played out in scintillating fashion on Centre Court. However, with the match poised at 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6) in favor of the Serb, tournament referee Gerry Armstrong called for play to be suspended at 10:35 pm. This was because the match was unlikely to reach its conclusion before the 11:00 pm curfew.

Following the suspension of play, Brad Gilbert took to social media and expressed his amusement at Wimbledon not being able to complete three matches on Centre Court.

The American proposed a scheduling solution for next year, suggesting a start time of 12:30 pm for Centre Court and 12:00 pm for the No. 1 Court. Currently, the matches on Centre Court commence at 1:30 pm and the ones on the No. 1 Court begin at 1:00 pm.

"Crazy we cant finish 3 matches on center, maybe next year we can start matches at 1230 on center. 12 on court one," Gilbert tweeted.

Gilbert emphasized the need for earlier start times, deeming it to be the only practical solution to avoid interrupted matches since the curfew regulations could not be changed.

"One thing is for sure from seeing many responses, 1st why I said next year for earlier starts on center and one. There is absolute zero chance [play] can go later then 11pm. It is not just Wimbledon it's all over London. At other venues most are 1030," he commented.

The suspension of Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz's match comes on the heels of Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas facing a similar interruption during their second-round clash.

Grigor Dimitrov and Frances Tiafoe's third-round match was also impacted by the strict Wimbledon curfew.

How Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz's Wimbledon 4R clash played out before curfew suspended play

Novak Djokovic leads Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon 2023

Prior to his clash against Hubert Hurakcz, Novak Djokovic had praised the World No. 18's powerful serve. He asserted that the Pole would be his biggest challenge in the tournament so far.

"He serves extremely powerful and good. He covers the court very well. He has very long arms," he said at the time. "I know that's going to definitely be the toughest challenge for me of the tournament so far."

The Serb's words proved to be prophetic as he was unable to break Hurkacz's serve over the course of their one-hour, 46-minute long battle. The Pole fired off 23 aces and won 81% of his first-serve points before play was suspended.

Despite his impressive serving stats, Hurkacz was unable to capitalize on his three set points in the opening set tiebreak. This allowed the 23-time Grand Slam champion to fight back from a 3-6 deficit to take the lead in the match.

Novak Djokovic remained clinical in the second set tiebreak as well, recovering from a mini-break to go up 2-0 in the match.

Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz will resume their thrilling clash on Monday, July 10, on Centre Court.

